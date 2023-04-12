Princess Anne channels old Hollywood glamor in the chicest ivory coat





Princess Anne, 72, proved her sartorial prowess on Sunday as she stepped out into the spring sunshine alongside her royal family. King Charles III’s sister looked immaculate in a crisp pinafore-style coat, with a flattering front panel adorned with oversized cream buttons and a romantic puff collar. The royal mother-of-two added a set of perfectly coordinated navy blue accessoriesincluding smooth leather gloves, sleek navy heels, a suede clutch and a striking boater with fabulously feathery details. WATCH: Princess Anne’s most iconic outfits through the years Princess Anne styled her raven hair in her signature bun style, showcasing her ageless glow of beauty with pink blush and a touch of timeless red lipstick. The daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II opted for a most striking brooch to complete her unparalleled appearance; a gold pin with tightly layered palms around a cluster of rubies and sapphires. DON’T MISS: I tried Princess Anne’s diet of canned pies and smoked fish – watch Princess Anne was pictured leaving church in a crisp, curly coat Princess Anne is rarely seen without a sparkling brooch to go with her outfits, many of which have been treasured in her archives for decades. One of the Princess Royal’s favorite brooches is a dazzling gold ribbon bow brooch, set with 12 diamonds. Anne was first pictured wearing the classic piece when the Royal Family welcomed Apollo 8 mission commander Colonel Frank Borman to Buckingham Palace in 1969. POPULAR: 7 most outrageous royal fashion moments: From Princess Kate’s see-through dress to Sophie Wessex’s belly Princess Anne wore the stunning gold brooch The late Queen’s daughter also wore the brooch on several other high-profile outings, including to Washington DC in 2014 and at the ANZAC Day service in 2015, and accessorized her outfit for Royal Ascot with the dazzling jewel in 2016. The brooch was also her centerpiece for Easter Sunday services in Windsor in April 2017 and 2018. Princess Anne joined King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Easter Sunday The annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel is an important part of the Royal Family’s calendar. This year’s service was particularly poignant as it marked the first Easter service since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the second anniversary of Prince Philip’s death. Despite the bittersweet occasion, the Royal Family was in full force, including the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest son, Prince Louis, who made a charming debut at his first Easter service in Mattins. SEE MORE : 14 of Princess Anne’s most iconic looks of all time Don’t want to miss a story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal inspiration.

