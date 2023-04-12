Quantum Sports + Entertainment Forms Strategic Partnership with Conversica to Expand Sports Portfolio | Business





Partnership to change the game of lead generation for sales and service professionals ORLANDO, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Quantum Sports + Entertainmentan agency delivering results in enterprise solutions, talent management and client representation, announced a strategic partnership with Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of conversation automation solutions for enterprise sales teams. The partnership aims to expand Conversica’s footprint in sports, building on their insights, knowledge and key industry relationships. “Conversica’s sophisticated solutions are the future of sales and marketing,” said Chris Gallagher, president of Quantum Sports + Entertainment. “It is a game-changer for a multitude of campaigns, including annual renewals, new subscription launches, group sales and seasonal promotions. They have evolved the outdated concept of cold calling, resulting in increased efficiency, lower rates higher closing rates and happier employees with less burnout and turnover.” Conversica’s Digital Income Assistants (RDAs) are equipped with powerfully human AI capabilities designed to support marketing, sales and customer success teams. They engage leads, prospects, and customers in unscripted conversations with authentic AI-generated web chat, text, and email. Teams can trust RDAs to execute business goals autonomously and work alongside their human counterparts, increasing capacity and freeing up time to focus on strategic activities while delivering exceptional customer experiences and growth opportunities. spectacularly growing revenues. Conversica has integrated the latest generative AI and several large language models (LLMs) into its solutions over the past three years and recently launched Conversica Chat, the first GPT-powered chat solution generally available for enterprise use. Users can engage in ongoing, personalized interactions that provide relevant information and resources to support them through their buying processes, with capabilities that make this technology consumable by businesses. In one year, USL’s Louisville City FC saw a 4.56x ROI by using Conversica to track fans who click on subscription and merchandise links and track former subscription members and buyers single tickets to convert them into seasonal passes. “We are excited to partner with Quantum to bring our innovative AI-powered solutions to more sports teams and leagues,” said Jeff Bell, Partner Growth Executive at Conversica. “We believe our human communications technology will revolutionize the way they interact with their fans, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that transformation.” Conversica’s Income Digital Assistants (RDA) energize the workforce to gain untapped revenue through perfectly structured conversations. RDAs have learned how to influence and persuade customers and prospects throughout the customer journey. Unlike chatbots, Conversica RDAs are powerfully human and can hold conversations at every touchpoint to build brand loyalty and maximize every revenue opportunity. Quantum Sports + Entertainment focuses on driving measurable results in enterprise solutions, talent management and client representation. Quantum has a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry and is backed by an advisory board of industry stars. Quantum provides the perfect blend of knowledge, ideas and action to solve the most pressing issues facing our industry. Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-sports–entertainment-forms-strategic-partnership-with-conversica-to-expand-sports-portfolio-301794626.html SOURCE Quantum Sports + Entertainment Group

Copyright 2023 PR Newswire Association LLC. All rights reserved.

