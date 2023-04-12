Broadway Strike | Beetlejuice Musical actors and managers threaten to strike at DPAC

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — The opening night of the Broadway musical Beetlejuice may be in limbo. Actors and managers warn of a possible strike on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected in the theater to see the show, as DPAC is an important economic driver for Durham Region.

ABC11 reached out to DPAC to see if we could speak to someone about the situation and to see if there was a contingency plan.

DPAC said in a statement:

“We understand that the Broadway League and Actors’ Equity have negotiated the terms of a new agreement for actors involved in League/Equity touring productions. Additional negotiation dates are scheduled for this week, and we hope a agreement can be concluded between the evenings.”

The theater union representing the tour says the artists and crew need to make more money to meet rising food and accommodation costs on the road.

They have been working without a contract since February.

It would be the first Actor Equity shows strike in 55 years.

“At the end of the day, we don’t want to have to go on strike. We just want a fair contract,” said Beetlejuice actor Michael Biren. “We are just as upset about losing work as we are about not allowing these viewers to have this experience of their shows, but we need a fair deal and we need the producers to agree to pay us. a living wage.”

Actors and directors plan to hand out flyers tonight before the curtain goes up at 7:30 p.m.