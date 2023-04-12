Entertainment
Hollywood-style movie studios are coming to Brooks County
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) – Hollywood is coming to South Georgia. The glitz, glamor and economic revival of cinema and filmmaking is coming to Brooks County.
The South Georga Studios & Film Academy brings studios to Quitman, all to keep the film industry thriving and staying here in the South. South Georgia Studios and Film Academy is preparing to launch a film studio that promises to not only impact residents right here in Quitman, but the entire South Georgia community.
Georgia is one of the top-rated states for film production, and directors are bringing studio production to the South. The South Georgia Movie Studios are set to be built on 112 acres of land on Madison Highway.
PhilantroFilms director Cathy Parker said that with the 112-acre studios being built in Brooks County, she knows all surrounding counties will eventually benefit from its production and launch.
It’s going to be an awareness, because we all have to work together, all of these counties, because we’re going to have to use hotels and restaurants in different counties, and work together to make it happen. It’s going to have a regional impact, Parker said.
Part of the studios larger mission is to benefit the community economically and hire local people to work on set.
We obviously need filmmakers, people who handle cameras and audio, but we also need a lot of others, vets in case we have animals on set, we need plumbers in case we would have water scenes, we need lawyers to take care of legal cases. There’s literally no work that can’t be applied to film in one way or another, said editor and videographer Stephen Johnson.
Towns like Quitman, Brooks County, Lowndes County, all those surrounding areas have lots of things to do. Lots of creative people, lots of talent and lots of great resources. And so to be able to make films in an area like this, and to be able to share it with others, it’s so exciting and it’s so great. says Johnson.
Parker says the primary goal of bringing Hollywood to South Georgia is to give residents of all trades the opportunity to contribute to the film industry and keep the industry local.
Like if they enjoy cooking, sewing, or dry cleaning, I mean the list goes on and on. So why can’t we take what we have here in South Georgia and bring the industry here where it’s sustainable and can stay here and we can bring out the best crews in the country? We think we can do it here, Parker said.
Quitman business owners are already excited about all the new opportunities the movie studio will bring and agree that the studios will bring a lot of traffic to Brooks County and beyond.
Well, I’m surprised and excited. It’s very good to hear, said Brooks County resident Pattie Smith.
I look forward to the expansion of any kind of film industry in Quitman, maybe it would be good for the whole community, said barber shop owner Claymon Browning. I might get the chance to cut someone’s hair that hasn’t been cut in town. We always have room for one more at the barber.
We’re right on 84 here and we have over 10-20,000 cars going through in a day if it’s busy, co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox, Elka Mykolaishyn said.
The movie studio will be amazing. It will provide opportunities for young students, to make an impact on the economic part of the city that we desperately need here, so I think that will be really good, said Ingrid Hoerman, co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox.
The studio will have 143,000 feet of sound stages, mills, production offices and a four-acre production area.
The first phase of construction begins in 2024.
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.walb.com/2023/04/11/hollywood-style-film-studios-coming-brooks-county/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Bihar
- French President Macron kisses Xi Jinping’s ‘ass’: Donald Trump | world news
- South Korea claims ‘significant’ number of leaked US documents are fake
- Young Bollywood beauties Tollywood career already over?
- Kliff Kingsbury joins USC Football Staff as Senior Offensive Analyst
- Colors of the Sea Fashion Show Raises Over $47,000 for Lee Health Cancer Institute | News, Sports, Jobs
- Thousands of unknown viruses hide in the DNA of single-celled organisms ScienceDaily
- Erdogan launches race to retain power
- Optimized genome-editing methods open door to more effective treatments for genetic diseases
- Music is entertainment – Film Daily
- 14 Cricket Hill Dr, Amherst, NH 03031 – MLS 4948295
- 16 Best Wedding Rings for Men 2023: How (and Where) to Buy a Ceremony-Ready Ring