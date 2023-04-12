Hollywood-style movie studios are coming to Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) – Hollywood is coming to South Georgia. The glitz, glamor and economic revival of cinema and filmmaking is coming to Brooks County.

The South Georga Studios & Film Academy brings studios to Quitman, all to keep the film industry thriving and staying here in the South. South Georgia Studios and Film Academy is preparing to launch a film studio that promises to not only impact residents right here in Quitman, but the entire South Georgia community.

The first phase of construction begins in 2024. (WALB)

Georgia is one of the top-rated states for film production, and directors are bringing studio production to the South. The South Georgia Movie Studios are set to be built on 112 acres of land on Madison Highway.

PhilantroFilms director Cathy Parker said that with the 112-acre studios being built in Brooks County, she knows all surrounding counties will eventually benefit from its production and launch.

It’s going to be an awareness, because we all have to work together, all of these counties, because we’re going to have to use hotels and restaurants in different counties, and work together to make it happen. It’s going to have a regional impact, Parker said.

Cathy Parker says surrounding counties will eventually benefit from its production and launch. (WALB)

Part of the studios larger mission is to benefit the community economically and hire local people to work on set.

We obviously need filmmakers, people who handle cameras and audio, but we also need a lot of others, vets in case we have animals on set, we need plumbers in case we would have water scenes, we need lawyers to take care of legal cases. There’s literally no work that can’t be applied to film in one way or another, said editor and videographer Stephen Johnson.

Towns like Quitman, Brooks County, Lowndes County, all those surrounding areas have lots of things to do. Lots of creative people, lots of talent and lots of great resources. And so to be able to make films in an area like this, and to be able to share it with others, it’s so exciting and it’s so great. says Johnson.

Parker says the primary goal of bringing Hollywood to South Georgia is to give residents of all trades the opportunity to contribute to the film industry and keep the industry local.

Like if they enjoy cooking, sewing, or dry cleaning, I mean the list goes on and on. So why can’t we take what we have here in South Georgia and bring the industry here where it’s sustainable and can stay here and we can bring out the best crews in the country? We think we can do it here, Parker said.

Quitman business owners are already excited about all the new opportunities the movie studio will bring and agree that the studios will bring a lot of traffic to Brooks County and beyond.

Well, I’m surprised and excited. It’s very good to hear, said Brooks County resident Pattie Smith.

I look forward to the expansion of any kind of film industry in Quitman, maybe it would be good for the whole community, said barber shop owner Claymon Browning. I might get the chance to cut someone’s hair that hasn’t been cut in town. We always have room for one more at the barber.

Quitman business owners are already excited about all the new opportunities the movie studio will bring. (WALB)

We’re right on 84 here and we have over 10-20,000 cars going through in a day if it’s busy, co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox, Elka Mykolaishyn said.

The movie studio will be amazing. It will provide opportunities for young students, to make an impact on the economic part of the city that we desperately need here, so I think that will be really good, said Ingrid Hoerman, co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox.

The studio will have 143,000 feet of sound stages, mills, production offices and a four-acre production area.

