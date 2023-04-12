The box office of “Super Mario Bros. Movie” breaks many records – The Hollywood Reporter

In a major win for the box office as it continues to stabilize post-pandemic, The movie Super Mario Bros. broke numerous records when it opened in North America and 70 international markets over the Easter holiday long weekend.

The film exceeded even the most optimistic expectations to earn $204.6 million in its five-day domestic debut (April 5-9), including $146.4 million for the three-day weekend. Overseas, it raked in $171 million to an astonishing $375.6 million worldwide debut, the best performance of the year so far on any front.

The adaptation of Nintendo’s iconic video game played like an all-ages tentpole, compared to a PG-rated family animated movie, thanks to consumers of all ages who played the Super Mario Bros.. series and its many ramifications through the decades.

“Nintendo’s Mario and Shigeru Miyamoto are a cultural icon that have captivated generations,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s Director of National Distribution, who handled the film’s release alongside Universal’s President of International Distribution. , Veronika Kwan Vandenberg. “The movie Super Mario Bros. drew insanely large and enthusiastic audiences to cinemas around the world this weekend.

It probably won’t be long before Illumination and parent company Universal, along with partner Nintendo, announce a sequel. Super Mario is the latest win from Illumination Entertainment’s Chris Meledandri, home of blockbuster animation franchises Despicable Me And Minions.

Here are the records set by The movie Super Mario Bros.not adjusted for inflation.

The biggest world opening of all time for an animated film

Super Mario let the world debut of Walt Disney Animation pass Frozen 2, which reached $358 million in November 2019, shortly before the COVID-19 crisis hit. And already, Super Mario is the fourth-highest-grossing animated title of the pandemic era, with Universal claiming all four spots (the studio owns both Illumination and DreamWorks Animation). Minions: The Rise of Gru topped the list ($942.5 million), followed by dormant hit Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ($480.4 million) and Sing 2 ($412.8 million). At this level, mario could be the first billion dollars of 2023.

Second-biggest domestic opening of all time for an animated film

The comedy game laughed at Pixar Finding Dory ($135.1 million) to rank only behind Incredibles 2 ($183 million) on the list of top arcs of the weekend.

Second-largest international opening of all time for an animated film

Frozen 2 remains No. 1 with a $228.2 million overseas launch. Super Mario certainly set its fair share of records overseas, including landing the biggest animated opening of all time in Mexico ($27.4 million), as well as the best start of any Universal film, and the third-best of all Hollywood pictures. It scored the top anime opening in 10 other overseas markets, including Brazil ($6.9 million), as well as the top video game adaptation in 42 markets, the biggest Illumination debut in 27 markets, and the most universal grand opening in 10 markets, including previews.

The biggest ever opening for a video game adaptation

Hollywood has always struggled with the genre, although there have been recent successes, led by Paramount’s sonic the hedgehog series. so far, sonic the hedgehog 2 topped the list of top openers among video game adaptations with a three-day domestic debut of $72.1 million (which was considered a whopping sum, given that the box office recovery was still in its infancy). his beginnings.) Super Mario also marked the biggest global opening of any video game adaptation after beating Warcraft ($210 million) in comparable markets. Sonic 2 had a staggered international rollout, making comparisons impossible.

Biggest opening of 2023 so far

It’s quite a feat to top a Marvel superhero movie, but Super Mario does exactly that in the buzzing past Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which debuted worldwide to $225.3 million, including $106.1 million in North America and $117.1 million overseas. While a series is better, Quantum quickly lost momentum.

Best Opening in Illumination History

Despicable Me 2 was previously Illumination’s largest global launch, grossing $208 million in comparable markets, while Minions topped the list of top domestic openers with a $115.7 million three-day weekend.

Fourth largest day and date world opening in universal history

Furious 7 ($398 million), jurassic world ($525 million) and Fast 8: Fate of the Furious ($543 million) are the only films to have made more. Quite a feat.

Best five-day national opening for a Wednesday-Sunday launch

Transformers: Revenge of the Dead was the previous record holder with $200.1 million.

Best animated opening of all time for Imax

The high-end large-format exhibitor raised $21.6 million worldwide and $16.6 million domestically, two records. Abroad, Super Mario delivered the best Imaxes of all time for an animated film in 22 markets, including the UK, Germany, Brazil and Mexico, and the best Imaxes of all time for any film in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Curaçao.