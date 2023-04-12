Young Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday has stepped into the Telugu cinematic space with Vijay Deverakondas Liger. She hoped to see big with this film.

But after the Ligers debacle, Ananya’s career was on a downward spiral. Her career in Telugu cinema is already almost over as she did not receive any offers after Liger.

Instead, Telugu makers go after other Bollywood sirens like Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Unfortunately for Ananya, her Tollywood career ended right after she started. Will she throw a surprise by landing another Telugu biggie? We will wait and see.

