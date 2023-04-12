Entertainment
All map changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4: Hollywood, New Queen Street and map pool removal
Posted: 2023-04-12T01:04:23
Update: 2023-04-12T01:04:32
Overwatch 2 Season 4 is finally here, and with the new update some changes have been made to a number of popular maps. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest tweaks.
Overwatch 2 Season 4 is already here and live in-game as we speak, and it’s bringing a plethora of new skins, a new game mode, and even an all-new hero with Lifeweaver.
But one small detail that you might notice are the major changes to several maps, especially with regard to lighting. And you might also find many cards that were once missing in Season 3 are also back.
The article continues after the announcement
So here’s everything you need to know about the Season 4 changes to Overwatchs maps.
Content
Overwatch 2 Season 4: No more card pools
Eichenwalde was unavailable to play in Season 3, but with the removal of map pools, he is now playable.
You read that right, Season 4 of Overwatch 2 marks the end of Map Pools.
Card pools have long been a point of criticism for the community against developers, as many players disliked how restrictive pools can be. And now the developers have listened and flipped the system.
In a blog post announcing Similarly, Game Director Aaron Keller said that player sentiment around card pools was pretty low, the card list didn’t have enough cards where we really need them, and the impact we they had on the seasonal identity was quite weak.
The article continues after the announcement
However, he also said that Map Pools may return in the future. But at the moment there are no card pools, with most cards being available to play again.
Overwatch 2 Season 4: Hollywood Lighting Changes
Blizzard is no stranger to changing the time of day on their maps, something new in the hero shooter sequel. When Overwatch 2 released, many of its legacy maps that were ported received massive lighting changes.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.
And now fans can witness Hollywood with a fresh coat of paint as the map is playable at night.
The article continues after the announcement
The only other time Hollywood was changed for the night was during a Halloween event. But now it looks like it’s here to stay.
Overwatch 2 Season 4: New Queen Street Changes
New Queen Street gets a makeover with a new time of day.
New Queen Street also received a time change. But unlike Hollywood, this one is much more subtle. Now the new push card has changed from noon to dawn.
This means you will now find New Queen Street bathed in golden light, and also slightly darker than usual. But other than that, there are no other major changes to be found.
The article continues after the announcement
Overwatch 2 Season 4: General Lighting Adjustments
Midtown, Shambali Monastery, and Circuit Royale have all received subtle lighting changes with the new season. Some are a little more obvious than others.
Midtown is arguably the biggest, with slight changes to the lighting hues to introduce a warmer color palette.
Shambali Monastery has received changes to the lighting contrast. Make the light parts of the map slightly brighter and the darker parts slightly darker.
Circuit Royale received very minimal changes to its lighting. With some changes to how shadows and light hit certain areas of the map.
The article continues after the announcement
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dexerto.com/overwatch/all-map-changes-in-overwatch-2-season-4-2111231/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping inspected the South China Sea Fleet in Zhanjiang? Pompeo strikes CCP vitals with one word | Xi Jinping | South China Sea Fleet | Pompeo | CCP
- Forget The Terminator – when it comes to Arnie’s blockbuster movies, Johnson should be worried about Total Recall
- Actor Drake Bell found after being reported ‘missing and in danger’ in Florida
- Canada gets past stubborn Sweden in OT to reach the semi-finals at the Women’s Hockey World Cup
- What you need to know about Google’s Airtable alternative
- Ozempic: Blood Sugar Stabilizer or Miracle Weight Loss Drug?
- Trump Lawyers to Question E. Jean Carroll About LinkedIn Founder
- Dollar drops to lowest level in a year as slowing inflation raises Fed pause expectations – Markets
- Character actress from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Caroline Aaron on building a career in Hollywood.
- Mary Quant, British fashion revolutionary, dies at 93
- Google Marketing Live registration open
- Jack Teixeira: FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks