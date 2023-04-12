All map changes in Overwatch 2 Season 4: Hollywood, New Queen Street and map pool removal

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is finally here, and with the new update some changes have been made to a number of popular maps. So here’s everything you need to know about the latest tweaks.

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is already here and live in-game as we speak, and it’s bringing a plethora of new skins, a new game mode, and even an all-new hero with Lifeweaver.

But one small detail that you might notice are the major changes to several maps, especially with regard to lighting. And you might also find many cards that were once missing in Season 3 are also back.

So here’s everything you need to know about the Season 4 changes to Overwatchs maps.

Overwatch 2 Season 4: No more card pools

Eichenwalde was unavailable to play in Season 3, but with the removal of map pools, he is now playable.

You read that right, Season 4 of Overwatch 2 marks the end of Map Pools.

Card pools have long been a point of criticism for the community against developers, as many players disliked how restrictive pools can be. And now the developers have listened and flipped the system.

In a blog post announcing Similarly, Game Director Aaron Keller said that player sentiment around card pools was pretty low, the card list didn’t have enough cards where we really need them, and the impact we they had on the seasonal identity was quite weak.

However, he also said that Map Pools may return in the future. But at the moment there are no card pools, with most cards being available to play again.

Overwatch 2 Season 4: Hollywood Lighting Changes

Blizzard is no stranger to changing the time of day on their maps, something new in the hero shooter sequel. When Overwatch 2 released, many of its legacy maps that were ported received massive lighting changes.

And now fans can witness Hollywood with a fresh coat of paint as the map is playable at night.

The only other time Hollywood was changed for the night was during a Halloween event. But now it looks like it’s here to stay.

Overwatch 2 Season 4: New Queen Street Changes

New Queen Street gets a makeover with a new time of day.

New Queen Street also received a time change. But unlike Hollywood, this one is much more subtle. Now the new push card has changed from noon to dawn.

This means you will now find New Queen Street bathed in golden light, and also slightly darker than usual. But other than that, there are no other major changes to be found.

Overwatch 2 Season 4: General Lighting Adjustments

Midtown, Shambali Monastery, and Circuit Royale have all received subtle lighting changes with the new season. Some are a little more obvious than others.

Midtown is arguably the biggest, with slight changes to the lighting hues to introduce a warmer color palette.

Shambali Monastery has received changes to the lighting contrast. Make the light parts of the map slightly brighter and the darker parts slightly darker.

Circuit Royale received very minimal changes to its lighting. With some changes to how shadows and light hit certain areas of the map.