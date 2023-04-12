Singer-songwriter and Telenovela actor Julin Figueroa dies at 27 – NBC Connecticut





The telenovela community mourns the loss of a star. Julin Figueroa, the son of telenovela actress Maribel Guardia and the late Mexican singer Joan Sebastin, deceased over the weekend, her mother shared on social media. He was 27 years old. Figueroa, who had been starring in the ‘Mi Camino es Amarte’ series since 2022, was found ‘unconscious’ in his Mexico City home on April 9, Guardia wrote on instagram in Spanish. “They called 911 and when the ambulance and the police arrived they found him already lifeless, without any trace of violence,” continued Guardia, who lived with Figueroa and said she was at the theater. that evening, via translation. “The medical report indicates that he died of acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.” Acute myocardial infarction is the medical term for a heart attack, according to Medicine Johns Hopkinswhich also defines ventricular fibrillation as a dangerous type of irregular heartbeat. The actress asked for privacy and understanding amid her grief, adding that she “would like to talk to everyone who is trying to communicate” but “doesn’t have the strength to do so yet. TO DO”. Celebrity Deaths: The Fallen Stars of 2023 “I am grateful for all the messages of support and love you have sent me,” Guardia wrote, “but right now I don’t have a soul to respond to anyone; I hope can do it another time.” Guardia added that Figueroa’s funeral will be held privately, “next to the closest people who loved him the most.” TelevisaUnivision, the production company behind “Mi Camino es Amarte,” also paid tribute to its star in an April 10 statement to E! News. “TelevisaUnivision deeply regrets the passing of singer-songwriter and actor Julin Figueroa, and shares the deep sadness of his family,” the statement read. “May he rest in peace.” Just two days before his death, Figueroa devoted a message to instagram to her late father, who died in 2015 at the age of 64. Figueroa had portrayed his father in the 2016 biographical miniseries “Por siempre Joan Sebastin”. “Fans cheer him, long live the people’s poet,” but I don’t care, I just want my dad,” Figueroa wrote on April 8 via translation. “To hell with the Grammys, fame and money , because all I want is to hold you in my arms one more time. I love you dad and if your death hurts you, it’s because your life was very precious to me.” Figueroa is survived by his wife of six years, Imelda Tun, with whom he shares his 6-year-old son, Jos Julin Figueroa. “Love you forever,” Tun wrote on instagram April 10 via translation. “You are in a better place with your father, and you leave me with my heart broken in a thousand pieces, but with many happy memories and many laughs, fly high my love.”

