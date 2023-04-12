Block House’s Pre-Race Party Set for Friday – The Tryon Daily Bulletin





Block House’s pre-race party is scheduled for Friday Posted at 11:39 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 The 75th Annual Steeplechase will take place on Saturday On April 14 at 6 p.m., the Tryon Riding and Hunt Club will host the Block House Pre-Race Gala at the Tryon Fine Arts Center to celebrate the 75th edition of the Block House Steeplechase with its members and the community. In addition to the dinner, the pre-race gala will include a brief history of Block House Steeplechase, a raffle and horse auction featuring an iconic steeplechase race that we will see. Evening entertainment will feature equestrian-themed Gilbert and Sullivan music performed by notable local artists. Former steeplechase jockey and passionate steeplechase expert James Cullen will host again this year. There will also be an auction of the winning poster from the annual obstacle course art competition. We are thrilled to be back at the Tryon Fine Arts Center! Angie Millon, president of the TR&HC, said. It promises to be a great night out to visit with friends, listen to fantastic music and celebrate the amazing show jumping horses! Tryon Riding & Hunt Club was founded in 1925 by Carter P. Brown to support equestrians in Polk County and western North Carolina. Today, he is known for celebrating and supporting equestrian-related activities to benefit the Tryon community. The TR&HC is known for giving back to the community through its philanthropic efforts. Reservations are required for the gala. To purchase tickets, contact the TR&HC office at828-351-9709 or office@trhc1925.org. The Block House Steeplechase is one of TR&HC’s founding equestrian events, and it will be the 75e course of the race on April 15. The obstacle course will take place at the Green River Equestrian Track and will offer plenty of entertainment for the whole family. The Kids Zone will feature pony rides, face painting, a magician act, PacJAM music and games with prizes. The best hat and the most colorful pants will also be contests. Tickets are available at www.tryonsteeplechase.com.

