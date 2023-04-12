



One of the benefits of working in a zoo is that no two days are alike. You never know what they’ll walk into each morning or be surprised during the day. There are so many things beyond our control that zoo staff simply accept that plans can be made, but anything can happen to change priorities at any time. There is the unpredictability of working with wild animals, ever-changing weather conditions, and outside forces that can directly or indirectly impact the day. Anyone who works with animals or has a pet knows the care it takes to care for them and keep them healthy. The difference between keeping pets and wild animals is the ability to care for them when the need arises. Zoo staff keep their distance from the animals out of respect, but also as a safety measure. Yes, they establish relationships with animals but also recognize the associated risks that must be respected. Then there is time and its unknowable power to change. Everyone has seasonal expectations, but Mother Nature constantly delivers a curve when we’re looking for a fastball. Like most other members of the community, zoo staff appreciate the warmer temperatures we have enjoyed and are eager to begin moving animals out of their holding areas after what has been a long winter. This may be possible for species whose property opens directly into their habitats, but for others such as primates, moving them to their habitats is not practical until it is certain that winter unquestionably withdrew. Finally, do these external forces modify the “normal” day-to-day workflow. Even when we are aware of this, there may be impacts on schedules and/or animals. Construction in particular can impact zoo operations for staff, animals and guests. We have seen this impact with the construction of the Leopard Habitat located in the center of the main campus. The site fence is intended to ensure the safety of visitors during the work. As this project draws to a close, staff and guests will rediscover trails that have been cut off from travel for the past 18 months. Later this year, staff, animals and guests will be called upon to reinvent their paths through the zoo and embrace new sounds as work begins on the flood control project at the Zoo and Roosevelt Park. The works this fall should not affect visitors too much, but will probably cause the bongos and zebras to be moved to other facilities, as the works will have a direct impact on both spaces. No one said progress was going to be easy, but at the end of the day the staff take note of what has been achieved and look forward to the next day not knowing what it will bring. No two days are the same, but what fun would it be if they were? Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.minotdailynews.com/life/arts-entertainment/2023/04/no-such-thing-as-normal-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

