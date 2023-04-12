Inglewood OKs plan to relocate 41 businesses to make way for movers to sports and entertainment venues – Daily Breeze

Inglewood City Council has approved a plan that will relocate 41 businesses and 305 workers to make way for a 1.6-mile automated people mover connecting the K subway line to the city’s booming sports and entertainment district .

Towns moving plan, passed unanimously by the board on Tuesday, April 11, estimates it will cost about $12 million to relocate businesses from their current locations. That total does not include any of the costs of acquiring the properties, the plan notes.

We’re really trying to do everything we can to help people stay in the city and prosper through the process, said council members Lisa Trifileti, the consultant hired to guide the project.

The city has assigned relocation specialists to each business to help with the application process and finding new housing, although the plan says there’s no guarantee the business owner will find it. an alternate site it deems acceptable.

Before voting on the plan, Councilor Eloy Morales promised the city will go above and beyond to help those affected.

Whatever the law allows us to do, we will go as far as we can to help businesses succeed, he said.

The moves are expected to take place over an 18-24 month period and only businesses occupying the space at the time the city makes an offer for the property which could begin later this year will be eligible for relocation funds, approval plan states.

Most of the affected businesses are either at the Inglewood Center mall on Market Street and Florence Avenue or at the Holly Park Plaza on Prairie Avenue and Hardy Street. Both locations are set to be replaced with stations for the Inglewood Transit Connector, the automated rail system that will transport visitors to the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium and the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, the Intuit Dome.

Amelia Hernandez, the owner of Selwyn Jewelers, said she was skeptical of the city’s promises. Selwyn is one of 21 businesses in central Inglewood that would be affected.

This is going to affect more than 2,000 people who live within three blocks of this area, who walk there every day, Hernandez said, noting that many customers of the places are elderly and live on low incomes. fixed.

She fears the project will create chaos in the community and prevent business owners from recovering.

One of the nearby businesses went looking for new space and found rental rates were almost double in other places in town, she said. The prices are so astronomical, it’s a joke, Hernandez said.

The ITC project, which secured just under half of the $1.85 billion needed, is funded by federal, state and local grants.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the city council stressed that there were no plans to spend city funds on the construction of the project. The cost of operating the transit system, however, has yet to be finalized.

The relocation plan was updated this month to remove an earlier proposal to take over a site used by a Vons grocery store on Manchester Boulevard. The city, in response to negative feedback from residents, removed the Vons from the scope of the projects and modified the transit system’s first station to incorporate the maintenance facility originally planned for the Vons property.

Inglewood is expected to find out whether it will receive a federal grant covering the bulk of the funds needed for the project, about $1 billion, in the coming months. The city plans to start bidding on the properties needed for the project by the end of this year and must begin construction in 2024 to meet a 2028 deadline to come online in time for the Olympics. summer.