YouTube sets starting price of $249 for NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions
TechCrunch’s top 3
Streaming’s Biggest Ticket: If you’re a football fan, we know where you’ll be on Sunday night. YouTube has kicked off presales for its NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will cost you $249, Ivan writing.
It’s good when an idea comes to fruition: You use Venmo and your friend uses PayPal. In the past, we could have said you weren’t compatible, but not today. Paul reports that Visa has partnered with peer-to-peer payment offerings, including PayPal and Venmo, to make digital payments interoperable so no one has to switch providers.
crystal clear: Fintech startup Clear Street, a company that builds modern capital markets infrastructure, landed $270 million at a $2 billion valuation. This is the company’s second funding round in a year, and before that, it was launched by its co-founders. Mary Ann see you.
Startups and VCs
When DBeaver creator Serge Rider started building an open-source database administration tool in 2013, he probably had no idea that 10 years later it would have over 8 million users. The open-source product proved so popular that he started a company to support it in 2017 and started building a commercial product for users with enterprise requirements. Ron see you.
There are many ways for startups to progress. It just turns out that not all of them are quite, uh, legal. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has approved a final consent order in its first-ever enforcement action on a matter of embezzlement, or when a marketer steals consumer reviews of another product to increase sales of their own. In this case, the FTC ordered supplement retailer Bountiful Company, maker of Natures Bounty vitamins and other brands, to pay $600,000 for misleading customers on Amazon, Sarah reports.
And we have another handful for you, in which horizontal buildings just don’t get the love they deserve. If only they could (high) rise to the occasion.
Unleashed RevOps: 4 tips that help teams filter out the noise and focus on the big picture
Picture credits: Mirage C (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
No one could manage a B2B SaaS sales operation today, which is likely why the revenue operations manager is #1 on LinkedIn’s 2023 Jobs on the Rise list.
To recoup time on mundane tasks so RevOps teams can tackle “bigger, meatier projects,” Rattle COO Apoorva Verma wrote a TC+ article with recommended tactics for training reps, finding places to automate and ideas to codify “every one of your critical processes.”
Three others from the TC+ team:
Big Tech inc.
Don’t hate it when you shop and have to switch to another app to make the final purchase? WhatsApp heard you loud and clear. Users in Brazil can now pay merchants through the appmeaning they can now enjoy an end-to-end experience in the app, reports Ivan.
Now let’s go to Google. The company has great news regarding its Google TV, which has expanded its free streaming lineup to include over 800 live TV channels, Sarah reports. If your favorite channels include Tubi, Plex, Haystack, and others, you’re in luck.
Today you get a reward for your good behavior. Six count six more for you:
Electric sound: Ford plans to spend $1.3 billion transform its Canadian factory into an electric vehicle manufacturing center, Kirsten reports.
Migration participation: Fitbit wants users to start logging in through Google Accounts, Aisha reports.
Alibaba is my co-pilot: Chinese tech giant Alibaba integrates its biggest language model, Tongyi Qianwenacross companies undertaken to improve the user experience, which Rita written is the company’s latest effort in generative AI that, in a way, is reminiscent of Microsoft’s Copilot.
Lots of blame for everyone: 3CX Confirms North Korea Was Behind Supply Chain Attackreports Carly.
Meeting vigilantes: the MCU’s trio of female superheroes, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Captain Rambeau team up in The Marvels movie, lauren writing.
Where are the factories?: More than 300 gigafactories will manufacture the electric vehicles of tomorrow. Two members of our TC+ team, Tim And Mirandamapped them all.
