How Hollywood Fintech FilmHedge Raised Millions to Fund Movies and TV Shows

FilmHedge gives credit to movies and TV shows with budget needs between $1 million and $5 million.

The 3-year-old fintech closed a $5m round in March and has a $100m credit facility.

Founder Jon Gosier explained why the FilmHedge model resonates as Hollywood turns to private credit.

As private credit strategies become increasingly important to Hollywood, an independent fintech company is raising millions from investors on the promise it can provide vital capital to help create new series and blockbusters.

FilmHedge, an Atlanta-based fintech launched in February 2020, provides cash to productions with budgets ranging from $1 million to $50 million. The company offers term loans up to $10 million and lines of credit up to $25 million. Productions can apply for the money on the FilmHedge website and, if approved, can access their loan within 24-72 hours. The startup also maintains a robust repository of data-tracking scripted projects to help equip other institutional investors, such as asset managers and family offices, who wish to participate in the development of intellectual property for entertainment while minimizing their risks.

Founded by producer and financier Jon Gosier, FilmHedge has so far lent capital to more than 20 scripted TV and film projects, including award-winning shows on Netflix and films starring Academy Award-winning actors, a source said. company spokesperson. For contractual reasons, FilmHedge is unable to name most of the projects to which its capital has been granted. It also helps fund “Collateral Data,” an upcoming thriller. Gosier produces and realizes it’s partly based on his memoir, “Code Switch.”

Gosier whose resume includes founding several technology companies focused on data, health and financial services, among other roles, as the author bets the FilmHedge model can help borrowers, like creators and filmmakers, retain ownership of their projects in a way that selling their original IP to big streamers or studios would not. often not allow. The number of applicants from the company has increased from 40 in 2021 to 260 in 2022, he said in a report.

“These are people who have deals with known entities Lionsgate, Netflix, Disney, all those types of groups,” he told Insider, “but they don’t want those groups to fund them 100%, because they want to keep control over what they create.”

Last month, the fintech closed a $5 million Series A round led by Collab Capital, WOCStar, the Savannah College of Art & Design and TriplePoint Capital, the fundraising was first reported by Axios. The money will be used to hire for vacancies and grow FilmHedge’s marketing and product teams, he said in a press release. It follows a $100 million credit facility from Coromandel Capital and Fallbrook Capital in 2022, which helps FilmHedge fund projects.

Even with a potential writers’ strike looming, FilmHedge hasn’t seen a slowdown in requests for new funding, Gosier said, noting that post-production costs for projects that have wrapped filming from special effects to reshoots in passing by audio dubbing may result in additional requirements. capital too. In fact, the demand for dollars has already exceeded the volume of credit the company can lend, Gosier added, meaning it is selective about which projects it lends to.

“Right now we have access to $100 million, but we see about $70 million from applicants a month,” he said, “so we have to pass on a lot of offers.”

How FilmHedge uses data

Through its data platform, FilmHedge also offers investors such as banks and hedge funds a real-time “live audit” of how projects are spending money, including the breakdown of expenses such than hiring and payroll. The system too tracks the creditworthiness of producers and production companies, giving investors an idea of ​​the risk involved in certain projects by illustrating why they are stalled or behind schedule.

In Hollywood, data is increasingly taking center stage.

Media giants like Netflix and smaller production houses are increasingly relying on the power of data and algos to influence the IP they approve. And Wall Street is increasingly bullish about an emerging class of startups using historical data to make forward-looking inferences about the prospects for new scripts, a private credit investor recently told Insider.

Embracing data to help make projections about whether projects are destined to succeed is a net positive, according to Gosier. Otherwise, what’s done in Hollywood “largely becomes the subjective opinion of some very powerful gatekeepers,” he said.

FilmHedge gave Insider a look at the 18-page pitch deck it used when raising its $5 million Series A round and $100 million credit facility, check it out here.