Magic Johnson welcomes Monika Czinano to Hollywood





When you think of Los Angeles, you think of basketball. The City of Angels has been home to so many gaming legends. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have all donned gold and purple at some point in their careers. With the great weather and the celebrity power of the city, Los Angeles is where you want to go as a hooper. Iowa center Monika Czinano is chasing her dream of playing professional basketball and she will have her first opportunity in Los Angeles. The four-time first-team All-Big Ten center was drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks. The most recent Spark was greeted by Lakers legend Magic Johnson in his usual adorable style on Twitter. Czinano later commented that throughout the jubilation of being drafted, her mother was even more excited about Magic Johnson tweeting about her daughter. Making the WNBA is extremely difficult, but the former Iowa great will definitely have a chance with LA. of his mandate. For a team looking to reestablish its identity as one of the premier women’s basketball organizations, it could definitely use an experienced player who can help instill high culture in the locker room. For Czinano, she’ll have to keep improving her game to prove she belongs in the WNBA. Known for scoring without dribbling the ball, Czinano was one of the college’s best players near the basket. His footwork, strength, and IQ made him a dangerous threat. Shell must continue to expand their game towards the midrange while proving to be a difference maker in the paint on both sides. More women’s basketball! Shateah Wetering enters NCAA transfer portal, roster spot opens for Iowa Iowa, female basketball fans react as Monika Czinano’s WNBA dream comes true Iowa women’s basketball lands 2024 guard commitment Teagan Mallegni ESPN shares far-too-soon rankings for 2023-24 Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball ESPN projects WNBA draft landing spot of Monika Czinano The story continues Contact us/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow continuous coverage of Iowa news, ratings and opinions. Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen The story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire

