Wrexhams Hollywood’s millions are not to be laughed at, let’s celebrate their promotion
Cedwyn Scott, Notts County’s latest prospect, straightened the ball from the spot 12 yards out, standing above a chance to save some fading promotion dreams. The visitors had started the day top of the table, level on points with their hosts but knowing that Wrexham had a game in hand that could prove crucial as the two clubs vied for the National League title and a single spot. automatic promotion.
High in the stands, the owners of Wrexhams Hollywood bit their frayed nails, their hearts pounding on the timpani in tension, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney unable to watch. Scott stepped up and the pair were finally able to get a look, swiveling with eager eyes as goalkeeper Ben Foster guessed right to save the penalty and Wrexham began celebrating a 3-2 win to put the title in their hands.
It was just bananas, Reynolds gasped as he and Foster kissed in the tunnel. It was the most dramatic thing I had ever seen in my life. I couldn’t look and then I turned around just in time to see you. I will never be the same again.
Of course you could have scripted it. Fosters’ intervention was ripped from the footage, an aging hero called into retirement for one last job. But that didn’t make the climax any less sweet as the racetrack roared. Perhaps there will be another twist to come before the trophy is lifted, but for now it was the perfect ending scene for the Wrexham fairy tale.
It was easy to scoff when Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover at the Racecourse Ground, dismissing it as a publicity stunt and a decision that seemed as much driven by a desire to expand their entertainment portfolios as any deep love of the soccer.
And, indeed, it would have been much easier for the couple to play distant dads, fund the club from the hills of Hollywood, step in when it suited them to improve their reputations or rise on social media. Neither need this business at all, there are offbeat sitcoms to be written and superhero franchises ahead.
But the pair turned out not only real Hollywood stars, but also real footballers. Seeing them elated in the drama of a top-of-the-table clash that meant so much showed just how much they stuck with, having deeply felt the lows of last year’s promotion. Their qualities have shown themselves in their broader investment in the city and in supporting a women’s team that is rising through the ranks.
Whether it’s Wrexham too is pretty nice, revitalized Wales’ oldest club. The current city has always been a curious agglomeration, a bit between and between borders, but football has always played a central societal role. The club may never have been in the English top flight, but woven into the club are over 150 years of sporting history, a team that has seen the ups and downs loyal to so many smaller teams in football lower and out of league.
Sporting success can bind communities like Wrexham, reshaped over the past half-century in a period of such significant cultural change. Football can form a much-needed link to days that now seem distant, bringing back memories of family hikes down familiar streets to the game, sharing pre-game pies and post-game pints. Likewise, the investment and interest has also energized new supporters to further enrich and diversify the fabric of the supporter base, reflecting the globalization of fandom.
All sporting entities yearn for global profile and cultural breakthrough and there is such value in the presence of Reynolds and McElhenney to shine a light on the depth and color of the English football pyramid. Would those watching have been so deeply aware of, say, Notts Counties’ struggle to return to where they feel they belong to their own unconventional owners if they weren’t wrapped up in the larger story of Wrexham?
It’s just crazy to me in this league that only one goes up automatically, Reynolds told BT Sport, magnanimous in victory and an unlikely defender of structural reform in England’s fifth tier.
If it was different and I think it should be these two clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they did not only created a drama unlike anything you would have ever seen in a fucking movie , but something that I think people will talk about for age.
The fact that so much attention has been focused on the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not just Wrexham, but Notts County as well.
As petrochemical giants and public investment funds bicker over commodities at the top of the game, and venture capitalists threaten to rip the tops off the sport for the benefit of the few rather than the most great numbers, here is a club rediscovered under two men who truly care. Any sneering at the owners of Wrexhams is misplaced, it’s the kind of Hollywood history that football should celebrate.
