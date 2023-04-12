Why Busby Berkeley Should Be the Subject of Hollywood’s Next Major Biopic

The concept of musical biopics has become a mainstay of Hollywood theatrical releases in recent years. Some of the most acclaimed films of this genre have focused heavily on icons of the 20th century pop music world. These include the Oscar nominee Bohemian Rhapsody And Rocketmanbased on Queen and Elton John.





However, filmmakers will likely face the future challenge of a dwindling number of dynamic subjects. As the market for films based on pop stars becomes oversaturated, one potential solution for Hollywood studios would be to focus on a bygone era of entertainment in the golden age of musical comedy.

Specifically, Busby Berkeley would be an ideal subject for a musical biopic. The life story and career work of the director and choreographer is filled with the makings of a dynamic Hollywood film. This type of film could serve as a unique microcosm of a generation of great theatrical films from a bygone era. And while a version of this Ryan Gosling project is still in development, audiences should prepare to see why a Busby Berkeley-based film is such an interesting viewing experience.

Why Busby Berkeley would be a hot topic

When defining the most important characters of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Busby Berkeley should be at the top of the list. The large-scale dance choreography he has implemented on studio sound stages in projects such as Parade at the feet And Gold diggers from 1935 remains praised in film circles for its innovation in the musical genre. However, over time in the entertainment landscape, figures such as Berkeley have faded from public consciousness. As we approach a century since the dawn of classic Hollywood cinema, now would be a more relevant time to produce films about that era. And Busby Berkeley would be an ideal candidate to launch this revival of the retrospection of figures from the golden age.

While Hollywood should be interested in churning out stories from its golden age, the world of musicals is clearly teeming with vibrant biopic opportunities. The genre’s dominance in theaters was akin to mid-20th century westerns and today’s superhero movies. Despite its mainstream success in the past, less positive recognition was given at this time by mainstream historical media projects. A biopic about Busby Berkeley would successfully provide more coverage across an entire generation of movies. It would also introduce the audience to more important people from the bygone era. To tell Berkeley’s story is to tell the story of most names of his generation.

Although beyond Berkeley’s role in the musical genre of film, the acclaimed director and choreographer is host to many personal scandals. While Busby Berkeley had ties to notable names in Hollywood, one of his most well-known relationships was his controversial feud with Judy Garland. This conflict led to his dismissal as director of Crazy girl halfway through its production. Berkeley had six marriages to notable actresses across the generations and was embroiled in a controversial alienation of affections lawsuit during the height of his professional success. Additionally, the choreographer’s controversial acquittal over an alleged drunk driving incident took a heavy toll on Berkeley’s career. These outrages would correspond to the commotion needed to lure audiences beyond the elaborate dance choreography and into the flawed figure behind it.

How a Busby Berkeley biopic would be unique

The originality of a film based in Busby Berkeley would come from its combination of various types of existing Hollywood trends. Ideally, the project would be a hybrid of modern musical biopics alongside an early 20th century period piece. Even if a recent film like Babylon Immersed in the wider world of classic Hollywood, the project based on the Golden Age director could successfully be a deep dive into the world of musicals of the era. Especially with the high-level choreography used in Berkeley films, the attached creative team would be ready to produce a love letter to this generation of musicals.

A Busby Berkeley biopic also has the potential to be a one-off theatrical release thanks to a visually distinctive style. While recent biopics have lavished performances from their subjects’ careers, various Berkeley career numbers would match the pomp and circumstance of modern releases on their own. A recreation of Parade at the feetThe kaleidoscopic dance of with more modern filming techniques could become a marvel at the box office and during awards season. This type of film would be a visionary director’s dream to match the pompous style that Berkeley pioneered nearly a century ago. For example, the grandiose scope that Baz Luhrmann set up for Elvis would feel more natural and welcomed in a film based on this generation of movie history.

The hypothetical film would also allow for a rare opportunity to accurately capture the spirit of the dance on film. In modern musicals, dancing has generally struggled to feel natural to the audience within the non-diegetic setting of their stories. Drawing on the vast reach of Busby Berkeley’s choreography with modern filmography, this biopic would give non-diegetic dance the best chance to connect with audiences. And as Hollywood looks for new trends in its blockbuster releases, a successful Busby Berkeley biopic could open the door to a new generation of high-profile musicals – as biopics based on pop stars have generally revived interest audiences for the subject’s discography, Berkeley’s film could revitalize an entire genre if done right.