Solange Knowles is selling an elegant Hollywood loft for $725,000

The concept of sanctuary (as structure, as balm, as self) figures prominently in the work of multidisciplinary artist and singer Solange Knowles. Now two of the spaces she owned, one secular and one spiritual, have officially sold, after brief stints in the California and Louisiana real estate markets, respectively.

Knowles first purchased a 1,360 square foot loft at 6253 Hollywood Boulevard, surrounded by a constellation of stars on the Walk of Fame and views of the iconic Pantages Theater and Capitol Records buildings, in 2007. On April 5, after just two weeks on the market, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom space was snapped up by an out-of-state buyer for $725,000. It was originally listed for $799,000 by Daniel Banchik and Amy Dantzler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, the agents who held the listing.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The master bedroom of the loft.

It was a quick deal, says Yvonne Neustadter, owner of brokerage firm The Property Lab who represented the buyer in the deal. THR. It’s pretty typical for sellers to drop the price if it’s a quick closing and there’s no loan involved.

According to Banchik, the list was remarkably popular. We had a lot of activity on it and did a lot of screenings, more than I expected in this building, [units] usually don’t sell as quickly as this one.

The Neustadters client was initially looking for smaller properties, but Knowles’ aesthetic choices apparently won over the buyer. And in an age of countless online ads, smart and unique style decisions (especially when photographed well) have the ability to make a space stand out. It was so tastefully done, says Neustadter. Not just the decor but some of the other finishes she did [too].

The story continues

A sampling of these striking, Solange-focused updates include a Japanese walk-in tub, modular velvet sofa, and concrete floors. Instead of just having concrete on the floor, she did some kind of special plaster paint on [top] I had never seen this before, says Neustadter.

Most people aren’t just going to buy something because a certain celebrity has owned it, but I think [it does] help make the buyer even more confident about the desirability of a particular property, says Yvonne Neustadter of The Property Lab.

The two-story loft, which Knowles, 36, bought when she was 19, made the cover of Apartment Magazines 30th issue at the end of last year. In her interview, she shared some of the inspiration behind her custom designs and what the space has meant to her over the years.

I was a single mom and was looking for an apartment building with a sense of security when I found this loft in Hollywood. I felt really connected to its 1920s art deco architecture, its exterior and all of its original moldings and details, she said at the time, adding, “It’s been one of the things the most constant and ingrained in my life.”

Knowles is also known to split her time in Louisiana and New York, but the singer revealed she moved back to her old Hollywood loft while recording her widely celebrated third studio album. A seat at the table, which was posted on September 30, 2016. The neighborhood had evolved so much, Knowles said Apartment. There was more of a scene, a real Hollywood pulse there.

This impetus can be attributed, in part, to the branding of this area around Hollywood and Vine as the Los Angeles Vinyl District, thanks to the proliferation of recording studios and music history. along and between these intersections. Last year was quiet in Hollywood, urban areas like Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles, where I major, really took a hit with COVID, says Neustadter. But for this area in particular, I see a little more activity than usual [would] areas are becoming more popular and people are seeing the value in them. They want an area that is more artsy and filled with entertainment and enjoyable walking opportunities.

The second floor houses the office and the guest bedroom.

Banchik adds: [Viewers] I loved the light, and the fact that you are right in the heart of Hollywood, but still felt very zen and peaceful in the unit. I think the buyer was excited, it was a great transaction.

The Gothic Art Deco building was built in 1929 and designed by architect Aleck Curlett (also responsible for the Irving Thalberg building at MGM). In 2007, the Palisades Development Group completed a $50 million renovation of the building, converting the office tower units into 60 living/working lofts. It’s something that’s very appealing to people because so many people are working from home now, says Neustadter. Building amenities include a 24-hour security guard and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit. It’s also protected by the Mills Act, which lowers property taxes in exchange for restoring and preserving historic structures, making it a very good value at $725,000, according to the broker.

It was priced appropriately, which I think is another reason why it moved so quickly. [Solange] and her business manager really discussed it and wanted to sell it, says Banchik, who has worked with Knowles’ business manager on properties before, but not with the singer herself until now.

The office space, with the Knowles Grammy award.

There are only a handful of buildings in Los Angeles that offer this [tax relief] and many of them are in downtown LA, says Neustadter. But in Hollywood, I don’t know of any other building that has the Mills Act, especially anything more upscale.

Although loft units have sold successfully here over the years (and more are currently listed), Knowles’ 70s-inspired organic modernist space on the third floor was particularly attractive, hence the quick sale. . The master bedroom was also the highlight of this property, says Neustadter. It’s a loft and its very open concept, but this one, in particular, is a more open concept than I’ve traditionally seen with these lofts. In the master bedroom, the tub and double vanity are all open to the bedroom.

One of Knowles’ other former properties, a 19th-century church in New Orleans’ Garden District, recently sold for $950,000, according to Nola.com. The 7,975-square-foot, two-bedroom, four-bathroom structure sits on a 0.16-acre parcel and was once used as the creative headquarters for Saint Heron’s multidisciplinary design studio, Knowles. The singer would continue to live part-time in her apartment in the French Quarter.

The custom tub in the loft.

The best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.