“All the heroines of the time were typed”





Madhoo shared this photo. (courtesy: madhoo_rockstar) New Delhi: Madhoo, who is preparing for the release of his next film Shaakuntalam, recently in an interview, opened up about sexism in the film industry and being typecast during the initial phase of her career (the 90s). Talk to pink villathe 54-year-old actress also revealed that she decided to leave because she wasn’t getting the kind of roles she was looking for despite appearing in movies like Roja, Yeshwant, Phool Aur Kaante and others. “Speaking of sexism and typing, I was playing the heroine, so all the heroines at the time were typing. We had amazing songs to dance to and sing along to, and then we had a few romantic scenes, but I had the chance to make a few films. yeshwant And pechaan and even in my first film, Phool Aur Kaante“Pinkvilla said quoting Madhoo. “I’ve done different kinds of roles in different languages ​​and I can’t fault the roles that came my way, but yeah, at some point towards the end of my career I decided to leave. , and that’s when I started to feel like I wanted to do more but I wasn’t getting those kind of roles,” Madhoo continued. The actress added, “I was part of an era where action and action heroes were getting the whole movie. They were about action and revenge with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn on the rides. After making movies like Yoda, And Roja down south i wanted more movies like this to come here too but it didn’t and i found my life partner so i decided to leave and i have no sorry about that.” Meanwhile, on the labor front, Madhoo will next be seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shaakuntalam. In the film, Madhoo tries out the role of Apsara Menaka. Its release is scheduled for April 14.

