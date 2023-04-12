Digits, a New York Times game, is Wordle With Math

THE New York Times found Figuresa new daily number game that is intended to be the mathematical equivalent of wordle. Finally, a game for the kids at math camp.

Created by New York Times‘ the internal Games team, Figures is currently in public beta testing, which means you can play it right now. It won’t last long, however. The math game will only be available for one week, after which it will be retired and test success assessed.

The results of Figures‘ the beta test will determine if he eventually joins wordle like a New York Times faithful, or is abandoned as a failed experiment.

Work on Figures began in late 2021 after the concept was proposed during a New York Times games jam. It was based on two digital game shows: French program Numbers and letters and show in English Countdown.

It was also around the same time wordle began to sweep the globe, the influence of which can be seen in Figures‘ green and gold color scheme. THE New York Times finally acquired wordle in January 2022, which delayed work on Figures while the team integrated it into the Time‘ website.

How to play ‘Numbers’

The premise of Figures is one you’ve probably seen before: you’re given a set of six numbers and you have to add, subtract, divide, and multiply them by each other to get as close as possible to a given result.

You don’t have to use all the numbers, but you can’t use them more than once because they will disappear once used. For example, if I chose to multiply a 7 and a 3, they would combine to create a 21 that I could use to do more math. However, the original 7 and 3 will be gone, so I won’t be able to add 7 to my 21.

It also means that there is a limit to the number of trades you can perform, as you will run out of numbers after five. Fortunately Figures is a little more merciful than wordle, and provides you with an undo button when you’ve gotten into a corner. You can also try to solve a puzzle multiple times, so you don’t get locked into your first disappointing result.

Figures does not enforce a strict pass/fail system, instead granting players up to three stars based on how close they are to the target number. You can earn one star for being within 25 spots of the goal, two stars for being within 10 spots, and three stars for landing exactly there. Figures will not accept answers that do not earn at least one star.

There are five new Figures puzzles per day, which means you can earn up to 15 stars. You can also switch between tabs to tackle them in any order you want, which can be useful if you find yourself stuck on a particular puzzle. You can also choose to give up and reveal the answer, although this will prevent you from earning more stars on the puzzle.

As wordlenew Figures the puzzles will be released every day at midnight. It also has a sharing system to help you show the operations you performed, the order in which you used them, and the final number you arrived at. Figures‘ won’t show up until you’ve completed all five puzzles, so you’ll need to pass the entire test if you want to brag about your score on Twitter.

