‘Mario’, ‘Air’ give studios new appreciation for movie theaters

Jeff Logan feels relieved.

For the first time since movie theaters were shut down by COVID, business is booming, with audiences flocking to see ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, ‘Scream VI’ and, last weekend, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie”. And Logan, who owns Logan Luxury Theaters in rural South Dakota, is back in the black after enduring two years of profits disappearing as studios failed to provide enough big movies to play.

“It’s nice,” he said. “We don’t have to reassure our bankers every time we meet for coffee.”

Logan’s theaters aren’t the only ones experiencing a drastic change in fortune. Overall, the domestic box office stands at $2.3 billion, up 36.8% from the same period last year and a stunning 589.5% improvement over 2021, according to Comscore. The exhibition industry finally looks like it did before the pandemic. This is partly attributable to studios releasing new installments of hit franchises, but it’s also tied to a shift in attitude among major media companies when assessing the value of a theatrical release.

In recent years, Hollywood has had a serious case of Netflix envy, with studios opting to launch their own streaming services. To do this, they amassed lots of red-ink splashing streaming shows and cut the time movies were shown exclusively in theaters to build excitement for Disney+, Paramount+, and HBO Max. But lately, Wall Street has been downgrading on the streaming economy, arguing that the media conglomerates that run these services should be as focused on making money as they are attracting subscribers. Investors are also not thrilled with all the accumulated debt. This has made box office revenue an increasingly vital part of their overall financial health.

“The studios have found the religion,” says Eric Handler, analyst at Roth Capital Partners. “They’ve come to recognize that having an exclusive movie window is the best way to maximize profits instead of having everything simulcast on demand. There’s a lot of marketing value in having your movie in theaters. »

For now, Netflix is ​​largely sticking to its model of releasing almost all of its films directly on its platform, with only a handful of award contenders enjoying theatrical runs. But streaming companies like Amazon and Apple are moving in a different direction. Last weekend, even as “Mario” topped the box office, Amazon scored a modest hit with “Air,” a drama about Nike’s courtship with Michael Jordan that stars Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film was released on over 3,000 screens, the biggest debut ever for a movie from a streaming service, and benefited from a $40 million marketing campaign. While “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed a whopping $204 million in its first five days of domestic release, “Air” racked up over $20 million – impressive for an adult-oriented movie.

“Amazon is taking a swing,” says Kevin Wilson, director of theatrical distribution at MGM and Amazon Studios. “But I don’t think you can replace what ‘Air’ got over the weekend in terms of publicity, word of mouth and marketing by going to the movies.”

Amazon isn’t too worried if “Air” loses money at the box office. To be profitable in theaters, where studios share their revenue with exhibitors, films must double their production and marketing budgets, which means the Affleck-Damon film should make at least $260 million. However, the large-scale opening of “Air” means it will hit the company’s Prime Video streaming service with more buzz. More importantly, it creates additional revenue streams, such as on-demand rentals and other licensing opportunities, that aren’t possible by moving directly to streaming. That’s part of why Amazon plans to release a dozen movies theatrically each year, while Apple prepares to launch Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” exclusively on the big screen before offer them on Apple TV+. This leaves cinemas with a greater selection of films to screen. And that’s critically important because the number of major releases is still down 20% from pre-COVID levels.

That’s not to say the future is bright for the big screen. Many companies in the sector are struggling. CineWorld, the second largest movie theater chain, is bankrupt and had to drop his plans to sell its US and UK operations after failing to find a buyer. Instead, it will raise funds to continue its operations in these countries. And AMC, the biggest movie company, has nearly $5 billion in debt on its balance sheet. It has been kept alive because it has unlikely become a meme stock during the pandemic, with investors fueling its rise based on sentiment rather than fundamentals. It seems to end. After AMC’s stock peaked at over $72 per share in 2021, it plummeted back to Earth and now trades around $5.

While the pandemic hasn’t led to the decimation of movie theaters, with screen numbers falling by around 5%, a few prominent venues may have darkened their marquees forever. The Arclight chain of high-end theaters is gone, Hollywood’s iconic Cinerama Dome remains closed and New York’s Regal Union Square, once the country’s top-grossing movie theater, plans to close.

Privately, movie studios have long argued that exhibitors aren’t doing enough to make their theaters destinations, that they’re slinging movies to their screens without addressing the intricacies of customer service (they’ve probably right). But they also realized that consumers wouldn’t sign up for Netflix and all of its challengers. If they want their films to be seen, they need a different model.

“There are only a limited number of people who will subscribe to your streaming service, so if you want to draw attention to your movies, the cinema becomes a much more effective option,” says Eric Wold, analyst at B.Riley Securities.

As for Jeff Logan, he is delighted that the studios, after acting as if cinemas needed them more than cinemas, are changing their tune.

“Theaters mean a big ‘I told you so,'” he says.

