Schmigadoon star Jane Krakowski does trapeze and splits in new song

If you’re doing an entertainment and looking to stop the show, a good bet is to enter Jane Krakowski down from the rafters, while performing sexy and perfect circus stunts.

This is precisely how Krakowski begins his barn burner of a number, Bells and Whistles, in the latest episode of Schmidadon! There are seemingly no more bells and whistles for Tony’s winning star to retire by the end of the episode. She swings on a trapeze, tap dance, roller skates, sings complicated lyrics at a speed that would impress Nicki Minaj and, as a grand finale, does perfect swerves.

There’s very little I can’t do, says her character, Bobbie Flanagan, earlier in the episode, foreshadowing the song and dance bonanza to come. Besides boring people. Or look bad in any type of costume.

Krakowski is more humble when discussing the number with The Daily Beasts Obsessed. I’ve exhausted my special summary skills, she laughs. Even the ones I lied about, I had to throw them away.

In season 2 of Apple TV+ Schmidadon!which presents new episodes every Wednesday, Krakowskis Bobbie Flanagan is the fusion of fictional universes of musical theater characters from Chicago. It’s a little Roxie Hart and a little Velma Kelly. And, because she’s the attorney tasked with getting Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) out on bogus murder charges, she’s got plenty of Billy Flynn. The name Bobbie is a nod to another musical of the time, Stephen Sondheims Businesswhose Tony-winning cover featuring female lead Bobbie instead of Bobby recently ran for the first time.

The series revolves around a struggling couple, Keys Josh and Cecily Strongs Melissa. They stumble into a magical town where everyone thinks they’re in a musical, acting like the kinds of show characters made famous by iconic shows. In Season 1, it was Schmigadoon, where townspeople played by Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana DeBose, and Krakowski channeled Golden Age musicals, including Oklahoma!, The music manAnd Carousel.

Season 2 finds Josh and Melissa once again searching for a solution to their relationship issues, this time ending up in Schmicago, where familiar faces, the Season 1 cast reference the darker, darker shows of the years. 60s and 70s, like Chicago, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, A chorus lineAnd Pippin apple. The worlds of these productions shouldn’t make sense together. Thanks to showrunner and music writer Cinco Paul, they somehow, as Krakowski’s number in Episode 3 proves, do it ingeniously.

When we found out we were doing Schmicago, you can’t help but think, what part will Cinco be writing for me this season? said Krakowski. Broadway obsessives would likely have cast the star as Roxie Hart, a role anyone familiar with Krakowski’s talents knows she was practically born to play. Subvert that expectation by doing it instead Schmidadon!Billy Flynn’s version was such a smart choice on Cincos’ part, she says.

One of those Broadway obsessives himself, Paul knew what he was doing when he wrote Krakowski this role. Bells and Whistles is a clear homage to Billys Razzle Dazzle’s great act in Chicagoin which he sings about setting up a show that would divert the jury from the truth.

The impressive finished product doubles as a retrospective of Krakowski’s entire Broadway career. She roller skates, like she did on stage in Starlight Expressthe show in which she made her Broadway debut in 1987. She does tap dancing and soft shoes à la 1989 big hotel, which earned Krakowski his first Tony nomination. The rap verse that sprints with expert articulation references the ticker delivery of Not Getting Married Day in Businessin which she starred on Broadway in 1995. And if you saw Krakowski’s final Tony-nominated performance in the 2016 revival of She loves Methat she can nail the splits should come as no surprise.

And while she entered from the rafters before winning a Tony for her performance, suspended from silks, in the 2003 production of Nineit was the first time she had done it on a trapeze.

I said to Jane, we want you to do this number in the courtroom, where you’ll show all your skills. What else do you have? Paul says. She said, well, I was in Starlight Express, so I can rollerblade. I said, perfect. We’ll get you some roller skates. And she said, You’re putting me down on trapeze, but I’d like to learn a few things. So she did! Then all of a sudden, she quits. No stuntman. It’s Jane, 100%.

What did it take to pull it all off? Obviously, I’m a human miracle, Bobbie says in the episode, something hard to argue about Krakowski herself.

In a chat with Obsessed, Krakowski broke down the large number, its countless references to musical theater and why Shell returns for so many seasons of Schmidadon! as she will have it.

What was your reaction when you learned that Season 2 would be Schmicago themed?

I was delighted that Cinco always had in mind that Schmidadon would be like act 1, and Schmicago would be Act 2. These are the decades I grew up watching and influenced me so much. Notably the main female roles in musicals of the time: the Fosse women, Gwen Verndon and Chita Rivera; A chorus line; Ann Reinking. All these women who weren’t ingenues, who were offbeat. They were confident in their sexuality. They were ready to show both and live in this world. I just played a lawyer who has press conferences in fishnets and garter belts. I wish I could live out loud like that every day.

In Season 1, the music, characters, and shows referenced all had the same style of music and costumes. But this season, with Schmicago, his Cabaret meets A chorus line meets Sweeney Toddthree aesthetically and musically different shows. What was it like being part of this Broadway mash-up?

It was a mash-up I didn’t see coming, and a mash-up I didn’t know I really needed until I read it. Cinco somehow puts Anne with Sweeney Todd in the most awesome way. I was like, why hasn’t anyone done this before? Now, I can never ignore that. Cinco somehow finds a world where Sally Bowles can meet Sweeney Todd, and there can be genuine feelings and an emotional connection. It’s quite incredible.

I think musical theater fans are shocked at how it works.

I think if you don’t know or don’t like musical theater, you will still be entertained by Schmicago. But if you know musical theater, you’re going to love it on a whole new level. I am that fan.

When musical theater fans heard about the Schmicago concept and you were coming back for it, many probably assumed you would send Roxie Hart. How did you react when you learned that you would actually be playing a version of Billy Flynn?

This took me a bit by surprise. When we found out we were doing Schmicago, you can’t help but think, what part will Cinco be writing for me this season? It’s such a smart choice on his behalf. I’m Bobbie Flanagan, Bobbie, obviously, is a call to the newest Business revival, where Bobby is played by a woman. It just lives on so many meta levels. There’s a lot of Roxie in the Bobbie Flanagans number, but there are also musical references to Dance 10, Looks 3, Bobbie’s boobs and ass number. A chorus line. Once I got to hear that, I was like, Oh, I’m going to try making that stamp.

This number is one of the biggest hits of your Broadway career.

I’ve exhausted my special skills summary. Even the ones I lied about, I had to throw them away.

Ha! What skills are these?

I think horseback riding has been one of my special skills for a long time. I was on horseback once.

Of course!

I had never done a trapeze. It was a first for me. The script said Bobbies enter through the ceiling on the trapeze, but then I was just supposed to come down. I asked Cinco, Hey, if I learned a few things, do you think you’d let me film them? He said he was in, so I went to trapeze school for a few lessons, to see what I could learn or achieve physically, but before I got to the day of shooting.

I was going to ask: how many tricks in the number did you suggest, and how much did Cinco know about your Broadway past and test you?

Some were written in the first script because he knew I had done them. Some are obviously nods to musicals of the past. There’s a wink at my Starlight Express Broadway debut. And then some are emblematic of Chicago, like the model from Both Reached For the Gun. I always wanted to do the Hot Honey Rag dance. I’ve always wanted to learn it, even though I only do it in my living room. So doing a step or two of that was a great joy for me.

