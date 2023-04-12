Jubilee actor Wamiqa Gabbi on Bollywood casting couch: ‘As a woman, you think about it’





While Wamiqa Gabbi has been part of projects like Grahan, Modern Love Mumbai, Khufiya and An opportunity, it was Jubilee who made the world talk about her. The actor plays Niloufer Qureshi in the series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane which celebrates the “golden age” of cinema. The show dropped its five episodes last Friday, and the final 10 will land later this week.

For people who have watched the show, Wamiqa tries out for the role of a courtesan, who is sold to a brothel after the partition but manages to escape. She then traces her own path and chooses to make an impression, refusing to comply with the moral standards imposed by society. Siddhant Gupta’s character, Jay Khanna, who is infatuated with her, casts her in his big movie, and the second part will show his rise to stardom. One of his dialogues from the show, ‘To make a movie, you have to sleep with someone, or share or believe (You have to compromise to make a movie, whether physically or morally),” noted fans, who felt he was headed to the casting couch in Bollywood. In a chat with indianexpress.com, Wamiqa said the same is not just about movies but any industry. She also added that it’s not just women who face it, however, she was lucky not to have experienced anything like this. “Personally, I haven’t done anything like this and consider myself lucky. I grew up in a very sheltered environment and always had the support of my family. I have no connection to the film industry and my dad always says I was lucky to get a good job. To be honest, we all hear about these things and I wondered how I would have reacted if this were to happen to me. as a woman, you still think about it,” she shared. Wamiqa added that the casting couch is prevalent in all industries but never talked about. She said: “It happens everywhere but nobody knows about it. As actors, we’re accessible and even talk about it on platforms so people know it’s happening. Otherwise, I know my friends who are in business and who have faced similar situations. Bollywood aiwe hi badnaam hai sirf (Bollywood is only defamed). And nobody can do anything (no one can force you to do this). Also, in this more than physical show, we talk about moral compromises, or becoming selfish and corrupt. Speaking of his character, The Call of Repentance says the Nilofuer had a hard life and is cynical. She added that it is only when she meets Jay Khanna that she has a transformation. “She’s not in touch with that innocence, the child in her. But when she meets him, something clicks and you can see a transformation. That’s the connection they share and it’s so different. The carelessness, the comfort with Jay is so beautiful to watch. Director Vikramaditya Motwane, who was also part of the conversation, chimed in to say it was the same childish quality to Wamiqa that made him sign her. He said casting for the role was quite difficult and the actor was the last to get on board. “Because of Covid, the show was pushed back, and we were finally able to reunite with Wamiqa. We were sure we wanted an actor who could do the scenes, sing and dance, but who also had a crazy side. Her Instagram page is quite a personality and sets her apart. Her sense of humor, silliness, only adds to Nilofuer’s overall personality, and she pulled it off. Also starring Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ram Kapoor, among others, the second part of Jubilee will be released on April 14 on Amazon Prime Video.

