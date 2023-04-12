Fans claim massive drop in quality – The Hollywood Reporter

Last week at Star Wars Celebration, Disney released a series of exciting announcements, such as a Ahsoka trailer and three new movies (which are really, really coming this time, I promise!). Yet as fans embraced the news, Disney’s crown jewel star wars TV Universe — The Mandalorian — had arguably its worst week ever.

The series’ latest episode, “Guns for Hire,” earned the lowest reviews from fans of the drama (via IMDb) since the neo-Western sci-fi drama launched four years ago. The episode wasn’t all outlier, as fan complaints about the show’s third season increased in general, with Rotten Tomatoes user reviews of the series this season dropping from their usual level of 90s at just 57% and its IMDb average the same way. (but not as sharply) flowing back down.

Critics have widely praised the show’s third-season premiere (Disney typically only provides one episode of The Mandalorian to critics at once), but some in the press have also started to make their voices heard.

It’s a rather surprising blowback for a show that’s been universally beloved since its launch, a rare title that’s been a family hit, critically acclaimed, and award-winning (the first two seasons were nominated for Best Drama Emmys). .

So what’s going on?

Interestingly – and adding some credence to the blowback – the complaints don’t center on one thing, but rather on a miasma of grievances ranging from plot and dialogue to unconvincing special effects to jarring cameos (a recent episode featured Lizzo, Christopher Lloyd and Jack Noir, which exuded campy Star Wars Holiday Special vibes).

The Duchess of Plazir-15 (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Jack Black) in The Mandalorian. Courtesy of Lucasfilm

Brian Lowry, CNN critic wrote that the show it is “living an identity crisis”. Collider hammered mandalorian with titles like “This is what kills The Mandalorian season 3.” Digital Trends required know, “what happened to The Mandalorian?” Forbes says the series fumbled a key storyline, and “the whole season seems to have gone astray, with Mando and Grogu fading into the background and no clear overarching story to follow (or a villain to root against) .” This “lost his way” line is recurrent, with web movie Headlining“How The Mandalorian Lost Its Way”, decrying “an absolute lack of anything to move the story forward”.

Fans were, understandably, even more brutal: “Massive drop in quality,” said one on Rotten Tomatoes. Another: “This show has transformed beyond recognition. It is no longer the nameless man in space, but the aimless man in space. Another: “The show is no longer the Mando show, plot points are dropped for convenience, nonsensical quests and worst, by far the worst acting I’ve ever seen in SW.”

This track — “The Show Isn’t Mando’s Anymore” — raises another main complaint, as the season gave fellow Mandalorian Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) more screen time and protagonist Din a bit less. Djarin (Pedro Pascal). A mandalorian Director Rick Famuyiwa has suggested that Din Djarin isn’t necessarily the show’s main character anymore, which is rather odd. “Who is the Mandalorian at this point?” he thinks. “And so I think it could be anyone.”

“This season is NOT The Mandalorian Season 3, it’s Bo Katan Season 1 with Din Djarin and Grogu following it,” grumbled one fan. “Din Djarin is now a secondary character and Grogu is there for merchandising purposes only.”

Pascal split his time on the set of HBO shows The last of us season one when Order the third season was currently filming, though the show regularly uses stunt doubles – Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder – under the headphones, with Pascal providing voice-over in post-production. This season, The Mandalorian started over prominently crediting Wayne and Crowder for their work on the series.

Nielsen data for The Mandalorian season three is limited to the first two episodes (six have aired). The show averaged 856 million minutes watched, down 14% from the first two weeks of season two – but that’s not enough information to conclude there’s any sort of trend . It will be interesting to see the numbers for subsequent episodes, however, when the blowback kicks into high gear.

Some claim that the problems of The Mandalorian franchise started before the third season. Spin off Boba Fett’s Book was considered a bit disappointing, with its highest rated episodes being two mandalorian-centered entries that were awkwardly wedged into the season. And while fans enjoyed these episodes, they were also controversial, as The Mandalorian’The Season 2 storyline was about Din Djarin seeking out the Jedi to return Grogu to his people, only to have that decision reversed in Boba Fett’s Book. It was a strange, seemingly indecisive plot that led to conspiracy theories about corporate interference and rebukes about the Baby Yoda escape feeling somewhat superfluous.

Strangely, while all this is going on, Star Wars’ decades-old rival legacy franchise, star trek, is experiencing exactly the opposite phenomenon with its current TV offer. The third and final season of Paramount+ picard generates near-universal fame after many fans and critics have found the first two seasons of the show are messy and disappointing (they only averaged a 57% viewership score – exactly the same as Order season three). The viewership score for the new season has soared to 89% and its critics score stands at 98%. picard the third season has generated so much excitement that Paramount announced on Tuesday that the show’s final two episodes will be streamed in Imax theaters April 19.

There are only two episodes left. mandalorian going this season, which isn’t much time to turn things around, but a great ending could catch up a lot of ground. They are both led by Famuyiwa, whose entries tend to rank among the strongest in the series. Let’s go, mandalorianyou were supposed to balance the star wars honesty, don’t leave it in the dark!