Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry | Entertainment





WASHINGTON (AP) Mario, Madonna and Mariah have entered the national audio canon. Madonna’s 1984 album Like a Virgin, Mariah Careys holiday perennial 1994 All I want for Christmas is you and the original 1985 Super Mario Bros theme. United States National Registry of Records as part of the defining sounds of the history and culture of nations,” the Library of Congress announced Wednesday. In all, 25 albums, singles and other sonic artifacts spanning more than a century are inducted into the register, from the earliest known recording of mariachi music in 1908 and 1909 by Cuarteto Coculense, to the 2012 Concerto for clarinet and chamber orchestra by the composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. Super Mario Bros. music, officially known as Ground Theme, written by young Nintendo composer Koji Kondo, becomes the first video game music to enter the register, which called it in a statement release the most recognizable video game theme in history. . The melody has appeared in countless Mario-related incarnations, including the new megahit Super Mario Bros movie.. Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper to record with the inclusion of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen”, whose songs include the feminist anthem Ladies First. Other recognized full-length albums include Crosby’s 1970s Dj Vu, Stills, Nash and Young, 1983’s Synchronicity by the police, and 1985’s Black Codes (From the Underground) by jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. Other singles on the list include Ode to Billie Joe (1967) by Bobby Gentry, Imagine (1971) by John Lennon, Stairway to Heaven (1971) by Led Zeppelin, Take Me Home, Country Roads (1971) by John Denver and Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville (1977). ). These recordings are joined by a pair of 1980s standards: Flashdance…What a Feeling by Irene Cher (1983) and Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) (1983). The inductees include two non-musical entries, astronomer Carl Sagan’s recording of his book on humanity’s place in the universe, Pale Blue Dot, and commentary and analysis by NBC radio journalist Dorothy Thompson from Europe during the period before the Second World War in 1939. The Library of Congress selects titles to be preserved for their cultural and historical significance to the American soundscape. Artists whose recordings have been added to the registry in recent years include Janet Jackson, Louis Armstrong And Dr.Dre.

