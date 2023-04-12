Reminder: Southside venue hosts live theater again

A model of the new sign for On-Stage LIVE! at Luxe, a new professional theater that will venture to Greenwood later this year. The productions will feature live professional artists in themed shows, in addition to a variety of specialty acts and bands. PHOTO SUBMITTED “>

The dream was dead.

Christopher Tompkins had envisioned bringing world-class musical theater entertainment to Greenwood and succeeded with the opening of Stage to Screen Catered Cabaret.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel performances and shut down in 2020, it looked like that opportunity had passed.

It was the biggest loss of my life. It left such a void in me. It was my baby, Tompkins said.

Now his vision has a chance to be reborn. Tomkins’ new venture, On-Stage LIVE! Entertainment, returns to Greenwood. Working with the owners of the Luxe Event Center, the venue that took over the former cabaret, he plans to bring monthly shows to the stage.

A grand opening is scheduled for May 6, with hopes of staging the first show in June.

I never believed or even thought this would happen, Tompkins said. I am more than happy.

Stage to Screen Catered Cabaret opened in a storefront in Old Town Greenwood in 2018, with the idea being to provide a professional theatrical experience to South Side audiences that did not exist at the time. Shortly after opening, the company added its dinner theater experience.

Stage to Screen quickly grew in popularity, to the point that Tompkins began to explore a bigger space. With the support of investors, this new theater opened on East Main Street in Greenwood in late 2019. Early shows included Motown tributes and the best of Broadway, Big Band performances and solo cabaret nights.

But not even four months after it opened, the pandemic forced the new theater to close. Although Tompkins had hoped to be able to reopen, but in July 2020 it became clear that was the end of it.

It was so hard. And it wasn’t because of the theater, it was because of the people. We celebrated together, birthdays and anniversaries. We laughed together, we cried together, Tompkins said.

The experience of seeing the business shut down shook Tompkins and he avoided the entertainment industry for years. But as someone who had spent most of his life working in show business, he couldn’t stay away. He formed On-Stage Live! in late 2022 with a group of artists and friends he had worked with in the past, establishing it as a non-profit organization and beginning the paperwork necessary to obtain 501 status (c ) 3.

They also began to prepare their first show as a tribute to Barbara Streisand.

A tribute to Barbara ran from February 3-5 at the District Theater in downtown Indianapolis. The experience has been overwhelmingly positive, Tompkins said.

It got great reviews. People loved it, he says. I was amazed by the response. I was very emotional; I cried every time because I couldn’t believe we were back.

Soon after, the owners of the Luxe Event Center reached out to him about bringing shows back to the site. The two parties met and after lengthy discussions agreed to team up for a series of live performances beginning later this year.

The idea was to bring professional live theater as well as a variety of specialty acts and bands to the venue, bolstering the local entertainment scene.

One of the first talking points was what to call the new company.

In the end, while I love the Cabaret and this sign and its marquee, it’s dead. Here we go, Tompkins said. I agreed to do it, if we co-brand it.

The two parties have decided on a name On-Stage LIVE! to Luxury.

Were all lined up, so the old Cabaret sign is falling off and the new signage will be in place in May, Tomkins said.

To accompany the installation of the new sign, the organizers have planned a special grand opening ceremony. In addition to a ribbon cutting, they put on a teaser performance featuring some of the music from A Tribute to Barbara.

The first big show will take place in June, although its theme has yet to be announced, Tompkins said.

Were changing it. This time around we weren’t doing bigger production style shows, we were sticking to a cast of three to five people. And were doing it more like a concert production style, he said. It’s really like going to a concert.

A new show will be staged each month, with specific dates to come. Tompkins hopes to pay tribute to Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Cheryl Lynn and Regina Belle, and has plans for a holiday show. Other potential themes include homages to Judy Garland and Broadway.

Since announcing the new development on Facebook in March, Tompkins has heard from a number of former patrons and supporters who are excited to see the live broadcasts return.

The response has been incredible. I’m very touched by this part, he said.

IN ONE LOOK

Live on stage! to Luxury

What: Monthly live entertainment, with different themes, featuring live professional theater in addition to a variety of specialty acts and bands.

Where: The Luxe Event Center, 916 E. Main St., Greenwood

When: A grand opening celebration will take place at 2 p.m. on May 6. Production on the shows will begin in June, and more information on the 2023 season will be forthcoming.