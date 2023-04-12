Bubbly actress Raashii Khanna, who was last seen in the hit film Sardar, will be seen next in Bollywood film Yodha. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani in the lead roles, the film is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

The film once again hit the headlines. Raashii Khanna took to his Instagram profile and shared a story in which he mentioned he was in Mumbai to dub his role in Yodha.

Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film is set to hit screens on July 7, 2023. Keep browsing this page for more exciting updates.

Items you may be interested in:


Advertisement : Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food