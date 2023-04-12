Jeremy Renner returns to the red carpet at the premiere of “Rennervations” – The Hollywood Reporter

Four months after his horrific snowplow accident in Nevada, Jeremy Renner walked the red carpet on Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the premiere of his new Disney+ show Renervations.

Renner, who was joined at the event by the show’s co-host Rory Millikin, showrunner Patrick Costello, executive producer Romilda de Luca and construction crew member Roxy Molohon, walked the carpet with a cane in hand and posed for photos alongside his family.

“Personal challenges — physical, emotional, health, all of it — that goes along with the show because the show is also very, very, very personal to me, it’s my life,” Renner said. The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet. “There is no character, there is no scenario. They are just cameras investigating what I do for a living in my life.

“The show has become a wonderful step for me towards my physical health, for me to be here to share the story, to share this journey, and it’s been an honor to do so,” he continued. Renner also opened up about his future as an actor after the accident, confirming that he plans to return to acting.

“Never give up on what I love to do, I’ll always be busy doing things I love to do,” he said. “I’ll be a little more focused on the things that are really valuable and important to me, and often people and fans really like that, and I have to appreciate my amazing fans because they end up liking the things that I do, same with that too.

In the four-part Disney+ series, the actor and his team of expert builders reimagine decommissioned vehicles and transform them into innovative creations that serve communities around the world. Renner also brings some of his famous friends aboard his Renervations projects, including Anthony Mackie, Vanessa Hudgens, Anil Kapoor and Sebastián Yatra.

Inside the premiere, Renner received a standing ovation as he rode a scooter and rode across the theater to the stage for a panel discussion which took place after the screening of the first episode of the docuseries. He was joined by his production team on the panel, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, after being a guest on the host’s late-night show on Monday.

Millikin revealed during the chat that Renner originally didn’t like the name of the show, wanting to use “Good Machines” as the title instead, while Kimmel joked that they vetoed it. to Renner and dropped the logo while in hospital and unable to weigh in.

On a more serious note, Kimmel noted the chance start of the charity show while going through one of the toughest times in her own life, as Renner noted, “A big part of my recovery has been the show, it marked an important milestone for me to improve myself to make sure all our hard work was not in vain, for me, I crashed. There is no alternative. For me, it was easy because I had a place to go, a place to point, and I had a lot of love, man.

On January 1, the avengers The star was involved in a serious snowplow accident while trying to save his nephew, which led to the actor breaking more than 30 bones, knocking his eye out of its socket and being injured. pierce the liver. The actor’s injuries were so extensive that he was convinced he was going to die. In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Renner admitted that he briefly considered end-of-life decisions. “Don’t let me live on hits on a machine,” he said of a conversation with his family. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.” In just four months, he quickly reversed that diagnosis.

Renervations begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday.