Scoops at the Silos Wins Hadley Entertainment License

HADLEY Maple Valley Creamery will be able to have live performers throughout the season at The Scoops at the Silos Ice Cream Stand, but uncertainty remains as to whether a food truck will be allowed to return to the 100 Mill Valley site on a regular basis. Road. The Select Board recently granted an entertainment license for the farm, so it can hold events from 11.30am to 8.30pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays during the warmer months. This approval follows a positive recommendation from the Planning Board, which completed a review of the application, examining the parking situation at the site and determining that there was sufficient space for 60 vehicles. The farm, however, may have to wait until after next month’s annual town hall meeting to bring back the El Durango Taco truck. Voters are expected to consider a revised bylaw governing the operation of food trucks. This possible delay comes even though Bruce Jenks, the farmer who oversees the Maple Valley business, said the food truck was on site last year and was inspected by health officials and firefighters, and offered food to complement the ice cream. There were no complaints and only praise for the authentic Mexican cuisine, Jenks said. This is the first year the city has decided to deal with the trucks, Jenks said. We have been a good farm and a good business for the city and surrounding communities. Also, he points to the similar operation of the Creamy Delights ice cream stand on Lawrence Plain Road. This business operated from a parked mobile vehicle for about 20 years. Currently, food trucks receive licenses for special public events, such as the annual Asparagus Festival, and for private functions, usually for a day or a weekend. The additional review his entertainment license was subjected to was triggered because he was not in a commercial area. That meant supplementing the usual building, fire and police inspection with a Planning Board review, said Jennifer Sanders James, the city’s licensing coordinator. This is where there needs to be a select committee decision on the area, Sanders James said. Another concern was that farmland is part of the state’s Agricultural Preservation Restriction Program, and state officials may object to commercial activity taking place on protected land. John McLaughlin, a Green Miles Lipton attorney representing Jenks, said written approval was given by the commissioner of the APR program. It’s good for the farm. It’s good for the community, McLaughlin said. Scott Merzbach can be contacted at smerzbach@gazettenet.com.

