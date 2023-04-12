Alia Bhatt will attend the Met Gala wearing Prabul Gurung





Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, one of India’s highest paid actresses, will be making her Met Gala debut this year. Ready to star in the Netflix movie Stone heart alongside Gal Gadot, the brahmastra And darlings The actress will make her first appearance at the event, wearing a look by Nepalese fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Prabal Gurung’s Fall/Winter 2022 show during New York Fashion Week. PA Other Indian celebrities who have attended the event over the years include Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawalla and Deepika Padukone. Launched as a fundraiser for the costume department of the Metropolitan Museum in New York since it was taken over by vogue director Anna Wintour, the Met Gala has become one of the biggest nights on the fashion calendar. On the same theme as the exhibition at The Costume Institute, the evening is now a platform for film stars, musicians, fashion designers and models to go all out, with stars wearing elaborate looks and tailor-made. The theme for the 2023 Met Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of the multidisciplinary designer who passed away in February 2019. Past Met Gala looks have included a convertible dress, worn by Blake Lively in 2022, that changed colors; and a glow-in-the-dark Zac Posen dress worn by Clare Dane in 2016. One person known to have stolen the show is singer Rihanna, who embraces the theme every time she attends, including the year she arrived dressed as Pope in the John Galliano custom. Although Bhatt’s presence is confirmed, there is no indication of what his Gurung might look like. Given the prestige of the evening, it will undoubtedly be something to remember. Updated: April 12, 2023, 11:00 a.m.

