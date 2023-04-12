The drought of Hollywood’s most infuriating movie is finally over

The villainswas our savior last spring. It was an unusually hot day, and Sunday afternoon stretched on forever with two five- and three-year-olds who were as sick from the weekend as I was. Based on a graphic novel none of us had ever heard of, the animated film was nonetheless there when we needed it: an air-conditioned popcorn escape at matinee prices.

It’s one of the many reasons I wasn’t surprised whenThe movie Super Mario Bros.crossed $200 million at the Easter weekend box office. Even for a generation raised in the age of on-demand streaming, a trip to the movies can still be an interesting adventure. But for the first few months of 2023, Hollywood seemed to have completely forgotten about that.

All of Hollywood except Universal Pictures, at least. Before they openSuper Mario Bros Movie, virtually the only family competition in theaters was the studios own filmPuss in Boots: The Last Wish, which hung in the Top 10 at the national box office for an entire 12 weeks. Even withSuper Mario in theaters and even ifPuss in Boots is currently streaming on Peacockit grossed $222,000 last weekend alone. From the Christmas holidays until most of the spring school holidays,Puss in Bootsbasically had theaters for itself when it came to kids. AsScreenCrushsMatt Singerpointed out, it made a trip to the multiplex for, say, a five-year-old child virtually impossible. I personally ended up taking my kids to see the 3D re-release ofTitanic at the end of a long, looooong Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, but that’s not exactly a strategy that works for everyone.

My kids have had no shortage of new movie-worthy movies over the past three pandemic years. We watchedSoul Andturn red a few days after their streaming debut; we revisited NetflixsThe Mitchells vs. the Machines AndPinocchio several times; we master bothCharm AndEncanto at the Hollywood Bowl. But all of this, of course, happened at home, on the same TV that can playBluey AndGabbys Dollhouse and whatever YouTube video we want to display. The only reason my kids know movies can be even better when you go somewhere else to see them is because I stubbornly pointed that out despite so many studios, Disney in particular, trying to keep them locked in this home streaming ecosystem.

Disappointing box office returns forLight year Andstrange world last year made it look like a permanent generational shift kids and parents used to watching whatever they wanted on their devices couldn’t be brought back to the cinema. But it’s a self-perpetuating cycle. By putting kid-friendly stuff on Disney+ and reserving theatrical releases for the wider audience of Marvel movies, Disney was teaching families an audience that they have aamazing sway to focus their attention. The failure ofstrange world last November remains a mystery, but it’s not hard to imagine that people who just watched2.7 billion minutes ofHocus Pocus 2 look forstrange world on Disney+, couldn’t find it and gave up.

Other studios have also turned to streaming during the pandemic, with Sony selling its animated films tonetflix AndAmazonand Warner Bros. launch all soundday and date HBO Max experience. All except Netflix, of courseare now more or less coming backas part of broader industry recognition thatTop Gun: Maverickisn’t the only film that can succeed with a theatrical release. This should have seemed like an obvious assumption for children’s films, which have long been the bedrock of the theatrical exhibition industry. But animated films, still the majority of children’s films that hit theaters, take a long time to complete, and changes in Hollywood can take even longer.

The long drought of family cinema is not quite over. disneyPeter Pan and Wendy will, alas, be headed straight to Disney+ on April 28, soSuper Mario will have the field all to himself for a while. But this summer brings a wide range of films for young and old: the expected blockbustersThe little Mermaid AndSpider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, a Pixar original inElementary, even an adaptation of the picture book classicHarold and the purple pencil.This weekend is shared by DreamWorks AnimationsRuby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Two children’s films in one weekend! An unimaginable bounty. Then again, according tothe pinnerthere are still only 12 family movies slated for release this year, down from 24 in 2019, a year in which they collectively grossed $8.2 billion at the global box office.

I’m not going to teach my kids to be moviegoers by taking them to seeSuper Mario Bros movie, Of course. And parents who are particularly wary of screens might say it’s not best to have them trade the smaller screens at home for a bigger one at the theater. But given the number of adults who have rediscovered the joy of going to the movies, the box office isup more than 36% From this time last year, why shouldn’t children also have the same chance? The window to be old enough to see a movie in theaters but not old enough for a Marvel movie orShazam!is certainly small, but it is a privileged time to establish habits of life. If Hollywood wants cinema to exist in 20 years, the industry needs to pay attention to its most valuable customers.