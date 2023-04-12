Congressman Higgins announces $1 million for ongoing renovations at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum





Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced $1 million in federal funding for the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Secured by Congressman Higgins in the fiscal year 2022 budget, this community project funding supports the construction of the Great Lawn, inviting visitors to campus and better connecting the museum to the neighborhoods, parks and community that surrounds it. Located on the edge of Frederick Law Olmsteds Delaware Park, the Buffalo AKG Museum of Art has long been a staple in our community, exposing Western New Yorkers of all ages to fine art, said Congressman Higgins. As we continue to invest in a more connected community, so does the gallery. We are proud to provide funds to support the Great Lawn which reclaims Olmsted’s vision of a community connected by parks and boardwalks, while contributing to the continued revitalization of Western New York. For many years, Congressman Higgins was one of Buffalo AKG’s most prominent and enthusiastic advocates in government, said Janne Sirn, director of Peggy Pierce Elfvin. The generous federal support it has secured for the vast new Great Lawna public greenspace on Elmwood Avenue that unites the three architecturally significant buildings on our campus allows the museum to become more integrated into Olmsteds Delaware Park, a world-renowned masterpiece of landscape architecture. The Great Lawn is a true community asset, a gathering place for visitors from across our region and around the world. It is a privilege to thank Congressman Higgins for his steadfast partnership at every stage of the development and expansion project of the historic Buffalo AKG campus. Now, the Great Lawn will demonstrate its belief in the transformative power of arts and cultural institutions, and the renewal of Buffalo and Western New York. Founded in 1862, the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, formerly known as the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, is one of the nation’s oldest art museums. Located in Delaware Park, it originally featured grand staircases at the east and west ends and 102 columns, just behind the United States Capitol building. In 1962 the museum expanded, adding a new modernist wing with an auditorium, restaurant, and additional gallery space. During the renovation, the stairway leading to Elmwood Avenue and green spaces were eliminated to accommodate parking, reducing walkability and disconnecting Elmwood Village from the park. The expansion project brings modern updates to the museum campus that welcomes visitors while restoring community green spaces. Federal budget funding, secured by Congressman Higgins, supports the new Great Lawn. Replacing the surface land, the green space will reconnect the museum to the Elmwood Village neighborhood, the Museum District and SUNY Buffalo State University, reclaiming areas of Delaware Park on the west side of the museum. The new campus configuration will integrate the park with the museum buildings and the adjacent neighborhood. The Great Lawn will be the centerpiece of the new and old museum buildings, serving as both a destination and a gateway to all that the renovated AKG Museum has to offer. Trails will lead visitors to the covered public square. Free and open to the public, the new Town Square will be the center of the museum’s community engagement activities, adjacent to the museum shop, cafe and five state-of-the-art classrooms. Each year, 110,000 people will use this new space, in addition to the increase in the number of visitors thanks to the new and renewed exhibition facilities within the museum. In addition to the new underground parking garage, large lawn and improved campus landscaping, Buffalo AKG’s expansion project includes the construction of a new building at the northwest corner of campus. The Jeffery E. Gundlach building will add 30,000 square feet of gallery space for the museum’s world-renowned collection of modern and contemporary art. The courtyard of the museum’s existing Seymour H. Knox Building will be covered with new artwork by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann of Studio Other Spaces. The project also includes substantial updates to the Robert and Elisabeth Wilmers Building, originally completed in 1905, preserving its architecture while making the spaces more accessible and user-friendly. The museum, which has been temporarily closed during ongoing construction, is scheduled to reopen to the public on June 12, 2023. To learn more about the massive expansion project, visit https://buffaloakg.org/building-buffalo-akg-art-museum.

