5 films, shows that explore the complexities of religion | Entertainment

Religion is a major aspect of human life, which means it is also prevalent in popular culture and entertainment. Religion can be an important aspect of the film that guides the plot and main themes, or it can be subtle, seen through aesthetics, music, setting, or nuances of conversations.

The best religious-themed movies and shows teach audiences about different beliefs, stories, or rituals through passionate and authentic storytelling.

Here are five movies and shows that authentically and respectfully portray religious experiences.

lady bird

Lady Bird is a film directed by Greta Gerwig that contains more subtle religious elements that are still visible throughout. This film is set from 2002 to 2003 and is a coming-of-age story that follows Christine who calls herself Lady Bird and her complex relationship with her mother Marion.

Although the film itself is not necessarily religious, Lady Bird attends a Catholic high school and the film depicts several masses, nuns and priests. This film is unique among other films that depict Catholicism because it shows the real-life experiences of Catholic schoolgirls finding out who they are and what they believe in. It also shows nuns and priests who have their own issues and feelings that they are not one. – dimensional characters.

In a interviewGerwig explained that she wanted to bring her own happy experiences at her Catholic school to the screen, such as the beauty of religion, and fun, interactive nuns and priests.

Earth

Earth is a 1999 film that follows the partition of India in 1947 through the lens of an 8-year-old girl named Lenny. The Muslim-majority northern sections of India became the nation of Pakistan, while the Hindu-majority southern section became the Republic of India.. The film takes place in Lahore where Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Parsis were at peace until partition, then violence ensued. Director

Deepa Mehta portrays history in a way that educates audiences about both the historical events and religious beliefs of Islam and Hinduism and the complex nature of human relationships. Through Lenny’s eyes, the audience slowly watches as close friends and family become divided over religion.

When Nak

Nang Nak is a Thai ghost story based on Thai legend Mae Nak Phra Khanong. In a rural village near Bangkok, Mak is sent to fight in a war and must leave behind his pregnant wife Nak. He eventually reunites with his wife and new child. The villagers see Mak with her, but they know that Nak is actually dead. When they try to confront him, Naks’ ghost kills them.

Throughout the story, the film depicts aspects of Buddhist beliefs. It teaches the dangerous effects of desire and attachment even after death, with the ghost of Naks. It also illustrates compassion through the Buddhist monk who helps Nak move past his life.

Persepolis

Persepolis is a 2008 animated film that begins in the 1970s and follows Marjane Satrapi as she grows up during the Islamic Revolution. Marjane watches her house change before her eyes, she is no longer allowed to have artistic expression and must change her appearance and fashion.

In order to protect her, Marjanes’ parents send her to Vienna for school and a better life. However, in Vienna, she faces great cultural differences and disappointments that make her life as difficult as it was in Iran. When Marjane returns home, she feels out of place and must decide where she belongs.

At the beginning of the film, she sees God every night before falling asleep, and she discovers that they have a strong relationship, she even hopes to be a prophet. Religion was a big part of her life, but throughout her journey, God stops showing Himself to her before she falls asleep, and her faith slowly slips away. The film shows how religion can be both positive and negative in a person’s life. Faith helps Marjane overcome difficulties, but she struggled with the harm it caused her during the Islamic revolution.

Under the banner of heaven

Under the Banner of Heaven is a Hulu series that tells the story of the 1984 true murders of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her 15-month-old daughter Erica Lafferty by her step-brothers Ron and Dan Lafferty who were part of a polygamous group called the school of the prophets. The show follows Detective Jeb Pyre, who struggles with his own faith as the truth about the murders begins to come to light.

The show also has a past and present timeline, further showing the the story and life of the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joseph Smith Jr. While the show focuses heavily on the spiral into fundamentalism and the investigation of murder, it shows also the daily life of church members to go to church, pray before bed and read the scriptures.

Like Persepolis, the series shows both joyful religious experiences in Pyre’s personal and family life, while also showing negative experiences such as the difficult decision to leave a religion.