French actor Gérard Depardieu faces new sexual assault allegations





French actor Gérard Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by 13 women, according to an investigation by the Mediapart news site. The women, using aliases or their real names, claim the star groped them, put his hands in their underwear and made lewd remarks, according to the site. These incidents are said to have occurred over the past two decades on film and television sets or in public places. A lawyer for Mr Depardieu, 74, said he “formally denies all charges that may relate to criminal law”. The actor is already implicated by actress Charlotte Arnould, a case in which he was indicted for rape and sexual assault in December 2020. The actress, who is not one of the thirteen women who testified for Mediapart , claims to have been raped in 2018, at the Parisian home of Gérard Depardieu. She was 22 at the time. Among the thirteen women who testified to Mediapart, nine accused the 74-year-old actor of sexual assault, in particular on the set of films. This is the case of a 24-year-old extra at the time of the alleged facts. “Without warning, Gérard Depardieu put his hand under my dress,” she says. She claims she pushed him away. “But he kept going, he got aggressive, he tried to pull my panties off and finger me.” Another, Sarah Brooks was 20 years old when she met the actor on the set of the series Les Marseillais in 2015. In Mediapart, she explains that Gérard Depardieu put his hand in his shorts, emitting “a weird big growl “. She says she “removed her hand once”, but the actor put it back “in [her] panties”, trying to “touch her buttocks”. On the Marseillais season 2 set, the star would have “caressed [the] thigh” by Graziella Jullian, a 47-year-old extra. The Paris prosecutor’s office told the AFP news agency today (Wednesday, April 12) that it had “received no new complaints to date”.

