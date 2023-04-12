Silver Airways faces deportation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport





Broward County commissioners may soon vote to terminate the lease of one of the regional carriers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport due to the airline’s non-payment of rent through 2021. An item on the agenda for next week’s Broward County commission meeting is seeking approval to terminate the lease between the county and Silver Airways at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Silver Airways operates from Concourse C of Terminal 1. Silver Airways employees work at the counter at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The airline operates from Concourse C of Terminal 1. County commissioners received a year’s notice of default citing Silver’s failure to meet financial obligations. The first default notice from Mark Gale, the county’s director of aviation, to Silver Airways Comptroller Alex Alvarez was dated Jan. 3, 2022. It said Silver owed the county more than $1 million. Gale rescinded the notice the following day after speaking with Alvarez, who disputed the amount owed. It was agreed that Silver would pay the county $546,305.46 by Jan. 11, 2022, Gale wrote in a temporary rescission of the notice of default. “Additionally, we discussed working cooperatively over the next few weeks to resolve any discrepancies and come to a mutually acceptable repayment plan on outstanding balances,” Gale wrote. Apparently that never happened. A September 1, 2022 notice from senior assistant county attorney Alexander J. Williams to Silver Airways CEO Steve Rossum said the airline had failed to pay fees and charges due under its lease agreement. of 2015. MORE: JetBlue to expand service to Fort Lauderdale As of Aug. 24, 2022, the amount owed had climbed to $790,799, “most of which is seriously overdue,” Williams wrote. A December 15, 2022 letter from Williams to Rossum stated that Silver then owed a total of $957,750.17, after the county applied Silver’s security deposit as credit for the outstanding amount. In his letter, Williams said he spoke with Rossum in September and “suggested that a significant payment on past owed monies would go a long way toward restoring Silver Airways’ signatory status.” “You then advised me that Silver Airways would be submitting a proposal within days,” Williams wrote. “That didn’t happen until much later.” Williams went on to say that the county finally received a payment proposal in November, calling it “unacceptable” and “nearly identical to one submitted exactly one year ago.” MORE: Avelo Airlines announces new nonstop service from PBIA to NC city “Had Silver Airways followed through on this 2021 proposal, the severity of the current situation would be materially different,” Williams wrote. A Silver Airways plane taxis along the runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Attempts to reach someone from Silver Airways for comment by telephone were unsuccessful, but Rossum told the South Florida SunSentinel that negotiations between the airline and the county continue. “We wish and expect to quickly reach a negotiated resolution with the county that is fair to Silver and its employees and fair to the ratepayers of Broward County,” Rossum told the newspaper. Silver operates a fleet of propeller planes that fly to places like Tallahassee and the Bahamas. Scripps content only 2023

