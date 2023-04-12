Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana unveils India’s first full-size foldable smartphone, Tecno Phantom V Fold | India is blooming





Mumbai: TECNO, the high-end tech brand, launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the PHANTOM V Fold 5G at a star-studded unveiling ceremony attended by revered Bollywood star and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana at JW Marriott, Sahara.

The actor has been associated with the brand for two years and played a pivotal role in raising the brand’s image and recall among Indian youth and establishing TECNO as a disruptive smartphone brand. . The advent of the “Beyond the Extraordinary” Phantom V Fold marks TECNO’s entry into the foldable device market, as part of its flagship PHANTOM product line. The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold 5G, priced at INR 88,888, comes with the industry’s first Full Sized Fold with the largest 7.85″ LTPO 2K+ display. The phone features a dual screen and a 5-lens Ultra HD camera system, promising an immersive viewing experience and stunning image quality. The PHANTOM V Fold 5G aims to improve the user experience in various aspects of the smartphone, it achieves this through its two flagship LTPO displays, which offer 10-bit display for sharper and more detailed visuals and adaptive high refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz, allowing smooth movements and smooth transitions both folded and unfolded. The smartphone is available in two colors – Black and White. The back cover is 100% renewable fiber made from eco-friendly emerging organic materials from plastic waste. Additionally, TECNO’s Foldable offering redefines the Fold segment by introducing the largest 5000mAh battery coupled with a powerful 45W charger. Moreover, the phone is supported by the specially designed HiOS based on Android 13 to provide an efficient user interface which could also be adapted to run on large screens. Users can enjoy smooth multitasking and productivity with amazing features such as split-screen, parallel window, smart touch, multi-window, and more. Additionally, the Fold features the most advanced MediaTek 9000+ 5G processor based on 4-nanometer manufacturing. Commenting on the launch of PHANTOM V Fold, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of TECNO Mobile India, said, “By meeting the needs of new-age consumers and leveraging our vast ecosystem to deliver best-in-class technology on our smartphones. , we change gears. to consolidate our product portfolio in the ultra-premium segment with the Phantom series, ranging from 25K to 100K. The Phantom series is the culmination of all of TECNO’s technological innovations, reflecting our ongoing commitment to user insights, research and development. Be it through the Phantom X2 pro, which stands out as the only smartphone in the industry with the world’s first pop-up portrait camera. And now, with Phantom V Fold, we’re foraying into the foldable phone category with the best-in-class screen size, battery, camera and flagship processor. As a company we have always worked to bring cutting edge technology to our consumers at disruptive prices and with PHANTOM V our goal is to change the folding market segment in less than 100,000. This phone is a great device for people who aspire to multitasking, a new form factor and a new lifestyle. » Speaking about attending the unveiling ceremony of the PHANTOM V Fold 5G, Brand Ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am delighted to be part of TECNO’s momentous journey. The foldable segment is going through an exciting upheaval and with PHANTOM V Fold, the brand is truly redefining the experience. I’m also excited to see how this great foldable smartphone will change the way we interact with our devices and have a transformative impact on consumers.

