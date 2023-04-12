Hollywood braces for Writers Guild strike authorization vote – Reuters





The film and television industry faces another writers’ strike, like the one that halted work in Hollywood for 100 days a decade and a half ago. The Writers Guild of America began voting on strike authorization on Tuesday, and guild members are expected to grant permission. If so, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers will have until May 1 to strike a new deal with the guild to avoid a strike. Negotiations started on March 20 CNN Business reports, with the guild asking for more compensation and residuals from feature films released in theaters or on streaming services, larger contributions to pension and health funds, and reforms to mini-theater practice. As Variety reported in 2021, mini-rooms are a new trend in which small groups of writers write scripts for a potential first season of TV shows to prove the concept to a network or studio, often earning less than a traditional writers room. Whether [networks and studios] can save money, and the WGA won’t fight for writers, the mini-room is the future, The Good Wife co-creator Robert King warned in an interview with Variety. Striking film and television screenwriters picket outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles January 23, 2008. Hollywood faces a cliffhanger after members of the Writers Guild of America voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike which could start on May 2, the next day the current contract ends. The previous writers’ strike lasted 100 days in 2007-08 and cost consumers and businesses that serve Hollywood dearly. (Kevork Djansezian/ASSOCIATED PRESS) As media companies struggle and streaming platforms dominate old movie and TV channels, writers are fighting for their businesses’ survival, reports CNN Business. Studios must respond to the crisis facing writers, WGA leadership told its members ahead of Tuesday’s vote. WGA members must demonstrate their will to fight for the contract writers they need and deserve by supporting a vote to authorize a strike. Writers Guild of America writers and others strike in the Century City neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 9, 2007. (Reed Saxon/AP) Prior to the start of contract talks with the guild, the AMPTP said its companies would approach this negotiation and those to follow with the long-term health and stability of the industry as our priority with the aim of keeping production active in order to that we can all continue to work and bring consumers the best entertainment product available in the world. The last WGA strike lasted 100 days between 2007 and 2008 and forced the networks to cut episode orders for many TV shows airing at the time. But an industry insider expressed optimism that the WGA and AMPTP negotiators will come to an agreement and avoid a similar fate, telling CNN Business that three weeks is enough time to strike a deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nydailynews.com/snyde/ny-hollywood-writers-guild-strike-authorization-vote-20230411-sraqxsp2xja4fks6rs4ew2ip6m-story.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related