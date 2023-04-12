Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt injured while filming bomb blast scene on KD sets

Sanjay Duttre recently encountered a tragic accident on the sets of his upcoming film Kannada,K.D., with Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The actor, who will next be seen in the Sandalwood Project, was injured while filming a bomb blast scene on the film’s sets on Wednesday in Bangalore. In particular, theVaastavstar suffered injuries due to the accident.

Sanjay Dutt hurts himself on the sets of KD The Devil

A source has informed a leading portal that Sanjay Dutt injured his hand, elbow and face while shooting a bomb blast scene in Bangalore toKD – The Devil. After the accident, filming was interrupted for a long time.

Details of the accident are not yet known. The incident happened at Magadi Road in Bengaluru, and luckily Sanjay Dutt is now recovering from his injuries.

About Sanjay Dutts role in KD – The Devil

Speaking of Sanjay Dutt, the actor plays the antagonist inKD – The Devil. Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty also makes a return to Sandalwood with this film, in which she plays the role of Satyavati.

For the uninitiated, Sanjay Dutt starred as the main antagonist, Adheera in Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. His performance was appreciated by all. Returning to KD – The Devilthe film is directed by Prem and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in The Good Maharaja, Ghudchadi, Lion And baap.