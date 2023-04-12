Actor-comedian Randall Park to deliver UCLA College commencement address





LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actor, comedian and writer Randall Park will deliver the commencement address for UCLA College’s three commencement ceremonies on June 16, the school announced Wednesday. “As a proud Bruin, I am deeply honored to deliver the Class of 2023 commencement address,” said Park – better known as Louis Huang, the father of former ABC sitcom “Fresh Off the Boat. ” – said in a statement released by the school. In a likely indication of the tone he’ll adopt when addressing the graduates, the comedian went on to say, “In my humble opinion, there’s no one better than me to connect with these young minds. : a 49-year-old man who is not on social media and who still listens to Wham! “My hope is to inspire, uplift, encourage, stimulate and other synonyms of the word inspire.”‘ Debuts are scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 16 at the Pauley Pavilion. Park was born in Los Angeles to Korean immigrant parents. His mother worked as an accountant on the UCLA campus, and Park earned a bachelor’s degree in English, with a minor in Asian American studies, from the school in 1997. He received his master’s degree in Asian American studies in 1999. As an undergraduate, Park was a co-founder of Lapu, the Coyote that Cares Theater Company – an Asian American troupe that continues to this day. In 2019, he also launched Imminent Collision, “dedicated to developing comedic stories from Asian American perspectives for all audiences.” Besides “Fresh Off the Boat,” Park’s extensive credits include guest appearances on TV shows such as “The Office,” “Veep,” and the “WandaVision” miniseries. On the big screen, he’s appeared in the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and “Aquaman” franchises, as well as “The Interview,” playing North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. He made his directorial debut with the film “Shortcomings,” which premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival. The June 16 commencement speeches will not be Park’s first return to UCLA since his student days. He was a former volunteer at UCLA UniCamp – winning the 2016 Edward A. Dickson Alumnus of the Year award – and was also a keynote speaker at the start of the 2017 English Department. “Through his artistry and activism, Randall Park opened countless doors for others and advocated for a more just and equal world,” said Miguel Garca-Garibay, Senior Dean of UCLA College and Dean of Physical Sciences. . “He is a true Bruin in every way, and we know his spirit and wisdom will inspire our graduating seniors to blaze their own trails and create a brighter future.” Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/randall-park-ucla-commencement-keynote-address/13118383/

