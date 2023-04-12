NCIS star’s ex-husband Jennifer Esposito is a Hollywood star





Jennifer Esposito joined the cast of NCIS in Season 14, playing Special Agent Alexandra Quinn. Her character may have had a short stint on the show, appearing in just 24 episodes, but she certainly made an impact. Famous for her roles in Don’t Say a Word, Crash, Blue Bloods and The Boys, Jennifer is no stranger to the Hollywood scene and in 2006 she got engaged to fellow actor Bradley Cooper. WATCH: Meet the real-life NCIS casting partners Although little is known about their first meeting, the former couple were photographed together throughout 2006. They were first spotted kissing at the Golden Globes after-party , although Jennifer declined to comment on their relationship. When People asked if they were dating, she replied, “I’m not answering that.” MORE:NCIS Star Emily Wickersham Has A Famous Partner And You’ll Definitely Recognize Him READ:Everything NCIS Star David McCallum Said About His Wife Katherine Carpenter In the months that followed, Jennifer and Bradley were spotted holding hands as they strolled around New York, and they also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Babel. Their engagement was officially confirmed by the actors’ representatives in October 2006 and they were reportedly married in December, in the south of France. ©Getty Jennifer Esposito married Bradley Cooper in 2006 Four months after their nuptials, People reported that the celebrity couple had decided to divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The news was later confirmed by Jennifer’s rep, who told the publication, “Jennifer Esposito has filed for divorce, she asks you to respect her privacy at this time.” Bradley’s rep also released a statement, adding that “the divorce was mutual and they have been separated for quite a while.” ©Getty The couple’s representatives revealed that they decided to divorce in October 2007 During a 2011 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Bradley was asked about their divorce. “It’s just something that happened,” he said. “The good thing is that we both realize it…Sometimes we just realize it.” When asked for more details, the actor simply replied, “It wasn’t good. It’s interesting…stuff is happening!” ©Getty Divorce was a ‘mutual’ decision After their separation, Jennifer married British model Louis Dowler in 2014, although the couple later divorced in 2016. As of 2020, the NCIS star is married to Jesper Vesterstrm. Meanwhile, Bradley was involved in a long-term relationship with Irina Shayk from April 2015 until June 2019. They welcomed a daughter, Lea de Seine, in March 2017. In November 2022, it was reported that Bradley and Irina reunited. Don’t want to miss anything? Sign up for our What to Watch newsletter and stay up to date on the shows and movies everyone is talking about.

