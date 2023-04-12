Entertainment
Why Om Shanti Om is the Bollywood film everyone must see at least once
If there’s one Bollywood movie anyone should see at least once, it’s the 2007 classic. Om Shanti Om. The Hindi film delves into the territory of romance and fantasy in some of the most unique ways, making it one of the greatest homages to Bollywood to date. Directed by Farah Khan, the story spans three decades and hits all of the genre’s tropes, making it not only indulgent but highly entertaining in a way that can only be done in a Bollywood film. Shah Rukh Khan co-starred Deepika Padukone, and the film features some of the era’s biggest celebrities in a mid-run dance scene.
The film also served as a debut for Padukone, who is now one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. In the film, Khan plays Om Prakash Makhija, a broke young man living with his single mother and jostling with his best friend to be an extra on film sets. He is in love with an actress named Shanti (Padukone), but when he gets the chance to meet her, that moment of fate will weave their story through lives. Spanning three decades, Om Shanti Om is an epic tale of romance, revenge and redemption.
A tribute to classic Bollywood
There are staples when it comes to Bollywood movies which makes some consider them formulaic. Perhaps that’s why these movies have been so popular with audiences around the world, but if there’s one thing to note about Om Shanti Omis that the film does a great job of synthesizing all of these tropes together. There’s the classic plot of reincarnation and amnesia, multiple extended dance scenes with music, endless lust for the female lead, and much more. Those familiar with Hindi cinema might spot the familiar aspects threaded throughout the film.
When Khan’s character recounts the entire plot of the film and the villain’s sins through musical theater, during the song “Dastaan-e Om Shanti Om” in the film’s final arc, it doesn’t seem stretched. It’s both glorious and hilarious. , becoming the perfect example of how the movie, in a meta way, doesn’t even seem to take itself seriously. Some might call it a bit too dramatic to the point of detracting from the experience, but part of the charm of the film is that it can be a form of escapism, it doesn’t have to be believable to be entertaining.
Om Shanti Om is the perfect example of what a masala movie could be. Masala films, which originated in the 1970s, are classic types of Bollywood films that still perform today. These films are a mix of genres, taking familiar elements, such as comedy, romance, and musicals, and turning them into something new. This film in particular uses comedy and romance to build tension against the dramatic elements, especially as Khan’s character enters his revenge arc against the antagonist.
It is one of the most iconic Indian films
Om Shanti Om not only was it Deepika Padukone’s first time appearing in a Hindi film, kicking off a prolific career, but it was also the first time she had co-starred with the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. It may not be in question whether Khan is the biggest Bollywood star of his generation, but the two have starred together in several films since, including the 2023 global action flick. Pathane. Om Shanti Om marked the start of their collaborations together and was the highest-grossing Indian film of all time when it was released in 2007.
When Om Shanti Om was released, its soundtrack was also a huge hit. It’s no surprise why – there are plenty of songs in the film that can easily get stuck in your head. There’s also no shortage of dancing scenes throughout the film, fitting in perfectly with the deeply complex plot. Even with its predictable musical numbers and tropes, Om Shanti Om manages to craft a story that keeps its viewers guessing and watching their jaws drop.
It may have been considered one of the best films of the 2000s, but few films have managed to match the scale of Om Shanti Om in the decades to come. It feels like a classic Bollywood movie in its heart and soul, and while the same actors are still working in the industry, the world may never see films like this come out of the entertainment industry again. Hindi. That’s not to say content from the region isn’t bad – it just doesn’t hit the same as movies like Om Shanti Om2000s and 90s, once did for viewers.
