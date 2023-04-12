For Hollywood, video games are the new comic books

The movie Super Mario Bros. promises to put Universal on the animation throne long occupied by Disney. It also goes to show that video games, not comic books, are where Hollywood should be looking for new franchises.

With a relatively modest budget of $100 million, the Universal and Illuminations video game adaptation broke box office records for animated films, earning $204 million domestically and $376 million in the world over the Easter long weekend. But the film also set a box office record derived from a character audiences likely first encountered in an arcade or on a console.

I think we’re going to see a lot more video games made into movies, Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber told TheWrap. Super Mario Bros. is huge and children identify with game characters. I expect a lot more from that.

There’s only been so long that studios can get away with rebooting Spider-Man or parting ways with Star Wars. The comics, especially outside of the Marvel and DC Universes, haven’t been successful, and YA fantasy adaptations seem better suited to streaming shows. New blockbusters have to come from somewhere, and the vivid worlds and sharply drawn characters of video games are ready to burst onto bigger screens.

The video game fandom is powerful and growing

Films based on video games have a distinct advantage over material based on the most popular comic books: far more people play video games than read comic books. The video game industry is bigger than Hollywood, actually.

The best-selling comic book of all time, the first issue of Jim Lee and Chris Claremont’s 1990s X-Men revival, sold an estimated 8.2 million copies. The best-selling video game, Minecraft, has sold 176 million units since 2009. Total income spent on video games and purchases related to video games in America has grown from $17 billion in 2010 to a peak of $51.1 billion in 2021. In contrast, the domestic box office last year was not than $7.3 billion.

The story continues

The current crowd of gamers is more diverse than the stereotype of hardcore gamers of yore: 42% of the 189 million gamers in the Americas are girls and women. Many take an active interest in their favorite games and put down roots in the leading characters in them. Think Solid Snake from the Metal Gear series, Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise, or Nathan Drake from Uncharted.

Michael Lee, vice president of Activision Blizzard which helps lead the company’s gaming community of 400 million players, told TheWrap that movies based on video games are well positioned to thrive not just because of their IP, but because they are accompanied by hundreds of millions of users who not only come out longing for carpentry, but actively engage with these franchises.

The original live action Super Mario Bros. in 1993 failed.

The Curse of the Video Game Movie

Why didn’t Hollywood pay more attention to video games? Part of the reason is the uneven performance of early attempts, when the video game market and audience were smaller. The original Super Mario Bros. movie. live-action and the mostly forgotten Double Dragon gave the video game-based movie a terrible start. The first real hits were Street Fighter in 1994 ($99 million on a budget of $33 million) and Mortal Kombat in 1995 ($122 million on a budget of $18 million).

Adapting a video game is not a sure thing. The genre is littered with commercial puffs like Warcraft, Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and Assassins Creed. Most movies based on video games receive mixed or even mediocre reviews. But if we were going to go there, we have to talk about the superhero genre and Morbius.

Alicia Vikander in 2018’s Tomb Raider. (MGM)

An early perception that video game movies were commercially doomed led to skepticism, with producers waiting to see signs that the risk was worth taking. Eventually, those data points emerged: Angelina Jolies Tomb Raider opened to $47 million, landing the sixth-biggest non-sequel debut ever in June 2001. Fifteen months later, Paul W.S. Andersons Resident Evil relaunched the zombie genre and spawned a $1.2 billion-six film franchise.

And movies based on video games have been on the rise since 2018. Rampage, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Pokmon: Detective Pikachu earned good to excellent global box office as well as relatively decent critical reviews. TV adaptations of video games like The Witcher, Halo, and The Last of Us have become currency of choice in the age of streaming.

Now that the plumbers have really unclogged the pipes, expect video game adaptations to pour in.

Upcoming franchises

Like Marvel and DC comics, video games are ready-made with franchise-appropriate elements like marquee heroes and villains, ongoing conflicts and deepening mythologies, an executive says high-ranking studio manager at TheWrap.

The key is to do more than just slap a character on the big screen.

Nintendo, which co-produced the new Super Mario Bros. movie, has more to offer. Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro, called its portfolio of games suitable for the big screen, citing the potential for Legend of Zelda and other Super Mario spin-offs. He also noted Nintendo’s reputation for quality control, which might bother partners but will likely please audiences. Rival studio insiders, however, are predicting that a Zelda movie could be the next one Illumination and Nintendo will team up on.

Sony also has a huge library of video game characters and has a major Hollywood studio. His Uncharted grossed $405 million off a $120 million budget, in part because he sold a popular IP alongside a mix of cross-generation celebrities via Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg amid a comeback to the kind of real-world swordsmen who had been put out to pasture. as superheroes frolic across the screen.

Primordial

New Lines Rampage sold Dwayne Johnson battling giant monsters in a big city for a wild sci-fi action fantasy that worked with or without knowledge of the 1980s arcade classic. Paramount offered a heartfelt film for kids starring a source-true Sonic the Hedgehog alongside Jim Carrey indulging in rubber-faced 1990s comedy for a heavy dose of cross-generational nostalgia.

The movie Super Mario Bros. sold the popular studio behind Minions and Sing offering a kid-friendly, true-to-source adaptation of the mother of all video game properties, with voices provided by kid-friendly movie stars like Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Seth Rogen.

Some recent disappointments arguably haven’t done enough with the hardware. Warcraft ($440 million, including $220 million in an IPL run in China and on a budget of $165 million) sold the IP as a full entry. Disney sold Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time ($335 million but with a budget of $200 million) not as the first Prince of Persia movie but as the next Pirates of the Caribbean.

An IP treasure or a trap?

Games could become a regular supply of what Hollywood now needs most, or at least a little new to cinema, feature film franchise options. There’s Lionsgates coming Borderlands and Warner Bros. possible Minecraft. There’s even a live-action Pac-Man movie in the books.

A potential pitfall is that of the fan base in the present, which may value fidelity to source over artistic quality. This is where the mainstream video game audience can prove to be a double-edged sword. Most people who show up to watch Guardians of the Galaxy have never read the original comics. People showing up for Borderlands or Metal Gear will have very strong opinions about what’s and isn’t true to the source material.

A key to the dominance of video games and movies could be for Hollywood to learn the right lessons from Marvels long decade at or near the top. As noted by television showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker in a conversation with TheWrapMarvel chief Kevin Feiges’ universe succeeded in part because he wasn’t afraid to embrace the specificity, even the weirdness, of any given comic book property.

One mistake is to take video game IP and turn it into generic action fantasies, like Hollywood did when trying to turn Robin Hood and King Arthur stories into superhero origin stories. . The industry needs to take what makes each IP unique, even, bizarre, and create a genre film that, like Deadpool, Wonder Woman, or Black Panther, feels special because of the distinctive aspects of the source material. The movie Super Maro Bros. is a smash hit both because it’s a Super Mario Bros. in a way specific to the game’s brand and because it appeals to an audience that may not even have played the game, but probably recognize Mario and Luigi.

A word of caution for producers rushing to buy a video game project: just because the Super Mario Bros. will flirt with $1 billion at the global box office as the next batch of video game adaptations are expected to bring in similar sums. . None of the 1990s superhero movies topped the $411 million hit of Batman, and none of the 2000-era superhero movies came remotely close to the $821 million hit of Spiderman. A key element will be responsibly budgeting these films closer to $100 million than $200 million in the first round.

