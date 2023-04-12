Entertainment
Illinois commission seeks public input on potential statewide reparations program Illinois commission seeks input on potential reparations program
Like Evanston navigates implementing direct cash payments to recipients of the restorative housing program, a state commission is hoping to get public input on a possible statewide reparations program.
In 2022, the Illinois Economic Opportunity Act authorized the Redress Commission for Citizens of African Descent. The commission is charged with researching and educating the public about possible measures “to ensure fairness, equality, and parity for African Americans of slavery.”
The commission is made up of the governor (or designate), four members of the state legislature, three representatives of national coalitions advocating for reparations, and 10 citizens appointed by the governor, at least eight of whom must be African-American descendants of slavery. .
Roger Elion, one of the citizen commissioners, said the group was inspired by the California Reparations Task Force. He said he was in regular contact with members of the task force.
Elion said one of the most important lessons the commission has learned from California is the importance of a strong public engagement framework.
“They went through several PR firms that were unable to effectively engage the entire African-American community in the state of California,” Elion said. “So we’re very intentional about the kinds of ways that we would like to engage audiences here and African Americans. And we’re going to be very intentional about who we choose to partner with.
The commission has held four hearings and two public engagement subcommittee meetings since December and aims to hold more in the coming months. In accordance with the law authorizing it, the group must submit a report on its progress at the beginning of each calendar year.
Marvin Slaughter chair said the commission’s work will also be guided by academic research and expert testimony. He said there are several academic frameworks for reparations that deserve to be earned, specifically highlighting the “ARC” framework, which emphasizes recognition, reparation and closure.
“We’re going to take a look at the wide range of research that exists and is available on repairs and come to a conclusion on how we’re going to move forward,” Slaughter said.
In addition to reparations, the commission is studying other possible remedies for racial inequity, including establishing a vocational training center for African-American citizens, ensuring proportional economic representation of African-American citizens in all state contracts and the development of a state of slavery. Era Disclosure Bill. Disclosure laws, passed in cities like Chicago and San Francisco, require companies applying for government contracts to disclose whether they profited from slavery.
Slaughter and Elion said the commission hopes to address the specific legacy of slavery and racial discrimination in Illinois. They said the group would consider the state’s history when educating the public and reviewing proposals.
The two, for example, said most people are unaware of an exemption in the Illinois Constitution that allowed slavery in the salt pans of Gallatin County early in the history of the Illinois. State.
Kamm Howard, a longtime proponent of reparations who has advised programs in Evanston, Chicago, Congress and the UN, said states often run into the same problem as municipalities when trying to implement reparations: limited resources.
Howard, a member of the National Black Coalition for Reparations in America, added that he was unsure whether continuing reparations at the municipal and state levels would hamper prospects for a national program.
He pointed to a San Francisco Board of Supervisors recommendation of $5 million in payouts to eligible individuals that made national headlines last month. Howard said the attention the proposal received may have had a negative impact on support for reparations by highlighting one broad recommendation among many the council has made.
“You don’t want states’ rights, the federal rights debate in the reparations movement,” Howard said. “We certainly see how certain proposals from certain cities affected sentiment in the national vote.”
