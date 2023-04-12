French actor Gérard Depardieu accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women in an investigation report





French actor Gérard Depardieu, who is already charged with rape and sexual assault in a 2018 case, is now accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women in an investigative report published by Mediapart. The accusations were made by actresses, makeup artists and production staff, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, and allegedly occurred during the filming of 11 films released between 2004 and 2022. According to Mediapart, a actress has just given her testimony. to French justice. More Variety None of these 13 women have taken legal action against Depardieu, according to a press release provided to Variety by the Paris prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor has not received any new complaints. A formal investigation, launched in 2020 following the lawsuit filed by Charlotte Arnaud, is still ongoing, the statement continued. Depardieu’s legal representation, Cabinet Temime, denied all charges and released a lengthy statement saying the actor had no intention of addressing the article which appears to mix up a wide variety of topics, including assessments highly subjective and/or moral judgments. He formally denies all charges that could be subject to criminal law, the statement continued. One of the accounts was given by a former extra who worked on a film called The Box in 2015 and said that Depardieu put his hand under (her) dress and tried to enter (her) panties. After she pushed him, he allegedly got aggressive and tried to push my panties to one side to finger her. Mediapart quoted a member of the production team who said that the filming of The Box had been interrupted because an extra had said that she had been the victim of Gérard Depardieu. The scene was eventually changed so that the extra no longer stood alongside Depardieu, according to the anonymous member of the production team. An actress who worked on the film said she heard Depardieu scream that he could have whoever he wanted and he didn’t want her, that she was a fat slut. The story continues The investigative piece also reported an incident that allegedly occurred during the filming of Disco, directed by Fabien Onteniente. Depardieu played the boss of a nightclub in a scene with around 250 extras, including Helne Darras, who told Mediapart he caught [her] by the waist and had a wandering hand. She said he got his hands on [her] bum in an insistent manner and offered them to go to his dressing room. Mediapart also released statements from filmmakers and producers who worked with the actor on the sets where the misconduct allegedly occurred. Among them Onteniente, Olivier Dahan and producer Alain Goldman (La vie en rose), Graham Guit and Fabio Conversi (Hello Goodbye), Safy Nebbou (Lautre Dumas) and Pascal Breton (Marseille). With the exception of Onteniente, the directors and producers denied seeing any incident during filming. The actor was charged on Dec. 16, 2020, in connection with rape and sexual assault allegations related to a 2018 lawsuit filed by Charlotte Arnould. THE case had already been dropped in 2019 due to lack of evidence, but was reopened in 2020 and criminal charges were filed in December. No custodial measures were taken against the actor. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

