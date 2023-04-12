News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood recognizes April as Autism Acceptance Month. Join the City of West Hollywood Disabled, Transgender and Women’s Advisory Councils for a special free community screening of Spectrum Labthe award-winning film Boys don’t wear dresses to celebrate the work of LGBTQ and neurodiverse filmmakers as part of the city’s recognition of Autism Acceptance Month. Screening for Boys don’t wear dresses will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Plummer Parks Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m. for red carpet arrivals. RSVP by email: rsvpBDWD@gmail.com. Boys don’t wear dresses is a coming-of-age fairy tale about the struggles of an autistic transgender artist exploring new experiences, independence, and love. It is a family fairy tale based on Cinderella that incorporates live action and animation. Directed and co-written by Jason Weissbrod. Boys don’t wear dresses is a truly inclusive cinematic experience created by and featuring autistic, neuro-divergent, LGBTQ and multi-ethnic artists collaborating with entertainment professionals. The story is inspired by the lived experiences of an autistic transgender Aloni Schorin, who co-wrote, co-produces and appears in the film. Winner of 10 awards, the film stars Brandon Rodriguez, Spencer Harte, Liv Brazill, Tom Kenny, and stars Alexandra Billings (The Connors And Bad) and Carol Kane (Annie Hall And The princess to be married) as the narrator. There will also be a Q&A with the filmmakers and cast after the screening. Founded in 2016, Spectrum Laboratory is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower young people with autism and special needs to create original film and music, illuminating the diversity of experiences and sharing their unique perspectives. For more information, visit www.speclabs.org In 1972, the Autism Society launched the first annual National Autistic Children’s Week, which became Autism Acceptance Month (AAM). Each April, Advocates raise awareness, promote acceptance and spark change. This year marks the 5e year of the #CelebrateDifferences campaign. AAM is a celebration that shows support and acceptance for people living with autism and celebrates differences. To find out more, visit www.autismsociety.org Autism is a complex and lifelong developmental condition that typically begins in early childhood and can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. The experience of autism is defined by a certain set of behaviors and is often referred to as a spectrum condition that affects people differently and to varying degrees. The Autism Society strives to connect, giving all members of the autism community the resources to live life to the fullest. Their national helpline provides information about local resources and services by calling 800-3-AUTISM (800-328-8476). The National Helpline is not a crisis line. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, connect to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or connect to community emergency services by dialing 211. For more information about Autism Acceptance Month, please contact Larissa Fooks, Community Programs Coordinator for the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6413 or lfooks@weho.org. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496. For up-to-date information on City of West Hollywood news and events, follow @wehocity on social media, sign up for updates at www.weho.org/email, and view the meeting schedule and city ​​events at www. weho.org/calendar. City Hall services can be accessed by phone at (323) 848-6400 and through the website at www.weho.org. For reporters and members of the media who would like additional information about the City of West Hollywood, please contact City of West Hollywood Public Information Officer Sheri A. Lunn at (323) 848-6391 or slunn@weho.org.

