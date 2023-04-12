The Studio Theater Announces Season 8 | News | Daily Sun Villages

As the final show of Studio Theater Tierra del Sols’ seventh season wraps up this month, guests can look forward to Season 8, which is themed Trust Your Gut.

The theater also offers year-round programming with the addition of two summer shows.

During our main season, from fall to spring, you will see the type of studio programming you are used to, in which we examine relevant issues through intimate and innovative storytelling, said Whitney Morse, artistic director of the Studio Theatre.

In the summer, however, we take a vacation from our mission to exclusively offer lighter fares. We will now be producing a comedy and a musical every summer as part of our summer vacation mini-season.

Season 7, themed I am what I am, saw several standing ovations, full houses and a sold-out run from La Cage aux Folles. The current show, These Shining Lives, ends on April 29.

Morse said that at the end of a season, the theater usually produces a series of song cycles, which is a series of songs that focus on a particular theme. Then he rents the space to another producer for the rest of the summer until the start of the next show season.

We decided about a year ago to scrap the Song Cycle series and rental in order to move forward with a whole new type of programming for the summer, she said.

The first show of the summer, useless stuffing, features a embezzling mayor who is supposed to meet his accountant wife, while in the next room two police officers are supposed to videotape the meeting.

Confusion ensues and the characters are in shock, trying to figure out who is in which room and why unexpected events are continuing.

The comedy runs from June 9 to July 1.

If you’re interested in seeing lil ol me, come check out Useless Stuffing this summer, Morse said.

The second show of the summer, a mystery musical, will be announced June 1.

Morse said the show was fun, funny, heartwarming, and sweet.

I’m sure our customers will love it, she says.

Nathaniel Niemi, resident director at the Studio Theater, directs the mystery musical.

It’s a hilarious, energetic, crazy and fun time, he said.

Customers can attend the show from August 4 to 26.

Our summer selection is full of joy, said Leslie Becker, Assistant Production Manager at Studio Theater. I look forward to filling our space with laughter and smiles.

Season 8 will focus on the timeless battle to listen or ignore your instincts, with a lineup of shows that includes Angel Street, Cry it Out, Cabaret and The Roommate.

Our season’s theme is evident in every production, even though each story is very different from the last, Becker said. I hope audience members get a chance to see each show and find the common thread that connects them all.

Morse said the Season 8 opening show will be cinema’s first thriller.

street of angels is a classic psychological thriller, so we’ll have a lot of fun with dim lighting and creating the look of gasoline lamps, she said. It should be a bit scary, and to me it’s very seductive.

Becker is also looking forward to bringing a thriller to the theater.

Season 8 is full of highlights, it’s hard to pick just one but Angel Street is a new kind of show for us, she said. There’s a mystery and thrill to the play that will hopefully keep audiences hooked.

The show follows Jack and Bella Manningham, an affluent 1880s couple living on Angel Street in London.

Jack seems like a charming and caring husband, but something sinister lurks underneath. Bella begins to notice unusual restlessness in the night and her husband frequently disappears.

He tells her she’s crazy and she begins to believe him.

The show premieres September 29 and runs until October 21, with previews from September 26-28.

The next show of the season is Shout it out, which follows two new mothers whose unlikely friendship develops through the trials of new motherhood. Then they are joined by an ultra-rich neighbor who is going through a difficult time.

I’m super excited for all the shows, but the one I’m looking forward to the most is Cry It Out, Morse said. It’s a show about the challenges and absurdities of early motherhood. It’s a subject that I know well and that I believe is not explored much in the theater.

Morse said she first read the script about four years ago, right after giving birth to her daughter.

The script felt like it was written for me, she said. I had never felt so represented in a play. I’m so excited to bring that perspective to our audience.

The show runs from November 17 to December 17. 16, with previews from November 14-16.

Becker said most viewers will know the next show of the season, Cabaret.

It’s a well-known musical for its historical references and ever-present theme, she said.

The classic musical won several awards, including Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Revival of a Musical.

It takes place in the early 1930s in Berlin, during the rise of the Third Reich.

Clifford Bradshaw, a struggling American writer, stumbles upon the Kit Kat Club, a seedy nightclub.

As tensions mount, performers and patrons must decide whether to run or continue to escape into the alluring world of the Kit Kat Club.

Cabaret is a really powerful show about how we react when the world scares and harms our neighbors, said Niemi, who will direct the musical. It’s full of dark but also delightful dance and production numbers. For me, his ultimate musical theatre.

He said it’s a well-respected musical theater piece, full of dance numbers and music that tell the story in a crisp and powerful way.

For this production, we want audiences to have a truly visceral experience,” Niemi said.

The musical runs from February 2 to March 2, with previews from January 30 to February 2. 1.

Becker said the last show of the season, The room mate, is a piece that customers may not have heard of.

But if I was a bettor, I’d be putting money on our audience thoroughly enjoying this story, she said. The characters are so relatable that you find yourself supporting them from start to finish.

The Roommate stars two women in their fifties, Sharon and Robyn. After Sharon’s recent divorce, she posts a listing for a roommate. Robyn answers the call, needing a space to hide and start over.

As Sharon begins to uncover Robyn’s secrets, she finds a desire for danger and adventure.

Customers can see the show from March 29 to April 27, 2024, with previews from March 26 to 28.

When the Studio Theater team plans a season, they first select the shows and then sculpt the theme, Morse said.

The shows are selected by a committee, she said. We read, discuss, then vote on each scenario to narrow down the group.

Once we get to around 25 scripts, we start seeing which shows have similar themes or ideas.

She said they create about 25 seasons and then go through a ranking voting process to narrow it down to just one. I’m excited about this season, Niemi said. It’s brooding, visceral, hilarious and mind-blowing. Get ready to enter very exciting specific worlds with each piece.

New subscriptions and individual tickets are available now at thevillagesentertainment.com or any location of the Villages ticket office.

Subscriptions start at around $139, which includes all four main season shows. Individual tickets start at $35 and vary by show.

Summer shows can be added to a subscription at a discount, but are not automatically included in the main season subscription.

Editor Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com