Bollywood star, Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been injured while filming a bomb blast scene in his latest Kannada film, KD – The Devil. Filming was underway on Magadi Road in Bengaluru under the supervision of stunt choreographer Ravi Varma.

According to the latest reports, Sanjay injured his face, hands and elbow. Filming was stalled for some time. However, the injuries were not major and Sanjay resumed shooting after receiving first aid. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in KD – The Devil.

Dhruva Sarja is the main responsible for this Prem director. The film marks the return of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty to Sandalwood after Upendra’s 2005 film Auto Shankar. Produced on KVN Productions, the film is set to be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

