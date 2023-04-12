Actor Leslie Odom Jr. Named 2023 Keynote Speaker • The Tulane Hullabaloo

Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony- and Grammy-winning actor who starred in the hit musical Hamilton and whose career spans music, television, film and writing, is the keynote speaker from Tulane University in 2023, the school announcement Wednesday.

Odom Jr. won the Tony and the Grammy for his performance in the hugely popular Broadway play Hamilton, where he played the role of Aaron Burr. He also worked on the film adaptation of One Night in Miami where he wrote, composed and performed the film’s original song, Speak Now. It earned him an Oscar nomination and a Critics Choice Award.

Odom Jr. also appeared in the 2022 film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and starred in The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. Soon he will star in the Exorcist trilogy.

Odom Jr. won an Emmy for his voice work on the show Central Park. He starred in the comedy Abbott Elementary and wrote a book called Failing Up: How To Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning.

He has performed at the White House, the Super Bowl and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

In a press release, President Mike Fitts called Odom Jr.’s career remarkable and said it reflected the inspiration found crossing genres and borders.

I look forward to hearing Leslie Odom Jr. inspire our graduates with the insight and wisdom he has gained through both failure and success as we celebrate our graduates, Fitts said in a E-mail to students.

Past graduation speakers have included the Hangover star Ken JeongApple CEO Tim Cookand comedian Maya Rudolph. Tulane graduations are known for New Orleans twists. Jazz performances, second lines and Mardi Gras beads are all classic elements of the ceremonies.

Odom Jr. will address the Tulanes graduating class on May 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.

Trust me, Fitts wrote. You will want to be in the room where this is happening.