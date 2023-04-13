Dave Racher, longtime Daily News court columnist, has died at 85

Dave Racher, 85, formerly of Southampton, Bucks County, longtime famed Philadelphia reporter for the Daily News, died Sunday, March 19 of heart failure at his home in Lake Worth, Florida.

Called the consummate professional and as much a fixture in this city as a junk sandwich by his colleagues, Mr. Racher covered the Philadelphia courts for the Daily News from 1960 until his retirement in 2001. He published thousands stories about murder, rape, theft, arson, bribery and other cases during his 40-year career and told the City of Philadelphia newspaper in 2001: I’ve been there longer than any of the judges on the bench.

He began his career as a copyist in 1955, straight out of high school, and was promoted to the battered police a few years later after other Daily News staff were fired. They had to make me a journalist, Mr. Racher told former Daily News editor Zach Stalberg in 1995. There was hardly anyone left.

He covered six district attorneys in his four decades, saw the number of courtrooms grow from 35 to 63, and was so ubiquitous that prosecutors, judges, defense attorneys, staff, even accused, knew who he was. He said court staff sometimes respectfully delay proceedings if they are running late and notify him when important information is about to be released.

Getting their names and accomplishments published by Racher was their main concern, a former colleague said.

In 1995, when reporters left Room 212 of City Hall for Room 6B of the new Criminal Justice Center, Mayor Ed Rendell, the former district attorney, showed up with a bottle of champagne to celebrate and toast Mr. Racher’s new excavations. To the reporter who first put my name in the paper, Rendell said.

Mr. Racher knew the court system so well that he could tell the nature of unfamiliar cases simply by seeing which judge and lawyers were present that day. He recorded short reports on cases for WFIL-AM radio and enjoyed telling stories of drunken judges, snoring jurors and the time an elderly victim pointed at him when asked. who had broken into her home.

He comes from a time, long before computers, when hustle and bustle was the byword in this business, a former colleague told Stalberg in 1995. Another said: After covering thousands upon thousands of case, he still cares…and he’s still filled with outrage for the victims.

Mr. Racers’ handwriting was neat and intelligent. In 1988 he wrote about the heroism of prosecutors outside the courtroom. It was like a scene from a Clint Eastwood movie, he said to open the article. There was the tough assistant district attorney surrounded by menacing thugs on a dark city street. He held one of the men by the neck, pointing a gun to his temple. Someone make a move, I’m going to blow his head off, the prosecutor scolded.

In a 1992 article, he wrote: Nathan Chatmon found his neighbors irritating. So he killed three. He might find his new neighbors even more irritating. Chatmon, 64, was yesterday sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for murder.

Mr. Racher had a two-hour round trip to work every day, almost always cooked his own lunch and missed dinner more often than Sonny, his wife of 62 years, would have liked. He loved his job, his wife said. He got up every morning happy to go to work. And when he was there, he went above and beyond.

Indeed, Mr. Racher was recognized for his collegiality, his generosity and his honesty. His son Steven jokes that he’s still disappointed with all the free 76ers tickets his dad turned down. He was simply the nicest guy I’ve ever known, his son said.

David Racher was born in Philadelphia on May 10, 1937. He played basketball and was a baseball star at South Philadelphia High School, and led his team to the city’s baseball championship in 1954. The former baseball club Philadelphia Athletics offered him a tryout, but he wanted a steady job and found it at the Daily News.

Racher was a towering role model for a generation of copycats who followed him on the Daily News reporting team, a former colleague said in a tribute.

He met Sonny Barmat at a resort in the Poconos and immediately told his uncle he was going to marry her. They married in 1961 and had sons Steven and Michael. They lived in Northeast Philadelphia and Southampton before moving to Florida after his retirement.

Mr. Racher served in the Army National Guard and closely followed the Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Villanova basketball. He read newspapers, of course, and regularly watched local and national television news programs.

He adored his dog Peaches, coached his sons’ baseball and basketball teams, and enjoyed the solitude he found in Bucks County. He was a great father and an even better person, his son Steven said.

In a 1995 op-ed for the Daily News, Stalberg said: Dozens of competing journalists tried to beat him at his game. None did. None will.

In addition to his wife and sons, Mr. Racher is survived by three granddaughters, a great-grandson and other relatives.

Services were March 22 in Florida.

Donations in his name can be made to Multiservice Center For Veterans, 213-217 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 19106.

Note: This article has been corrected to attribute Mr. Racher’s quote to the Philadelphia City Paper, not New York’s My City Paper.