Sarah Paulson continued to give struggling actor Pedro Pascal his salary to buy food: so he could have money for food

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal was not always the dad that fans know today. The actor struggled in his acting debut and almost had doubts about the profession. But, like many other celebrities, he found fame in his 40s.

Most fans know Pascal for his roles in Narcos And Game Of Thronesbut Disney+s The Mandalorian and HBO The last of us catapulted his career to new heights. The actor received a certain status in Hollywood, and the Chilean-born actor no longer struggles for money.

Sarah Paulson financially supported Pedro Pascal early in his career

In an interview with SquirePascal’s longtime friend Sarah Paulson, whom he met in 1993, shared how she helped the actor financially in his early days:

He talked about it publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so he could have money for food..

Pascal revealed that he almost wanted to give up on his dream and was constantly adjusting to make ends meet.

I died so many deaths. My vision was that if I hadn’t had major exposure by the time I was 29, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to dedicate my life to this profession, and I was giving up the idea of ​​looking like I thought when I was a kid. There were so many good reasons to drop that illusion.

Paulson and Pascal met after the actor moved to New York to attend NYUs Tisch School of the Arts. He appeared in several projects, such as buffy the vampire slayer, Touched by an angelAnd Undressedalthough he did not earn a fortune in these films.

Pascal never stopped trying for auditions, until he finally landed the role of Oberyn Martell in Game Of Thrones and Javier Pea in Narcos.

Proud and happy for her longtime pal, Paulson couldn’t help but wish the best for Pascal:

You just want him to succeed. And to me, I feel like that’s the sign of a great movie star. I’m ready for him to take the reins from the guys from the rom-com past, like Bruce Willis and Mel Gibson and all those guys.

Their closeness and unwavering friendship has stood the test of time, and whether it’s watching movies as a student or doing huge projects in Hollywood, some things never change.

Pedro Pascal remains humble despite important roles in major franchises

Pedro Pascal has managed to land two of the most popular franchises today, and the actor has proven that he enjoys bringing more emotional depth to characters rather than just making noise.

Craig Mazin, creator and executive producer of The last of usrevealed in the same interview:

I’ve always said that there are two types of actors: there are actors who intimidate you a bit, and then there are actors who you want to take home, hug them and give them soup. And he is both. Somehow it’s both.

Paulson also said her friend was part of something spectacular and she was happy Pascal was becoming the superstar he was destined to be.

