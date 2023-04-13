Detroit Jazz Fest announces 2023 lineup – Macomb Daily





The 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival will have a decidedly hometown flavor when the annual event takes place over Labor Day weekend in the city’s downtown core. In addition to previously announced Southfield-raised artist-in-residence Karriem Riggins, the festival lineup – revealed at a livestreamed event on Wednesday, April 12 – includes performances by Detroiters Regina Carter, Louis Hayes and Kenny Garrett, who are all newly named 2023 NEA Jazz Masters Scholarship Recipients. The festival will open Sept. 1 with a tribute to Gretchen C. Valade, the late philanthropist who provided crucial funding for the four-day event, while “The Detroit Piano Legacy Continues” will feature “a montage of pianists from Detroit” on September 2. Riggins will perform three times during the festival, presenting his play “Interplay” on the opening night, hosting a “J Dilla Lives Forever” tribute to the late artist and producer on September 3 and a “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” production. September 4. Other artists headlining the festival include former artist-in-residence Danilo Perez, the John Scofield Trio, Lizz Wright and Samara Joy, who won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist earlier this year. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming week. “We are extremely excited to bring to the festival stages three new NEA Jazz Masters – Regina Carter, Louis Hayes and Kenny Garrett, who are also icons of Detroit jazz,” said Chris Collins, President and Artistic Director of Detroit Jazz. Festival. Foundation – which will be part of the Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio on September 2 – said in a statement. “Their presence, along with the unique energy and vision of Karriem Riggins…will shine a light on an incredible showcase of diverse talent and groundbreaking jazz from around the world.” The festival remains free, but VIP packages are available. Jazz Fest Live streams will also be available throughout the festival weekend. Updates and other information via detrolitjazzfest.org. The announced full festival lineup includes: Friday, September 1 Gretchen C. Valade Tribute Karriem Riggins, “Interplay” Sat 2 Sep Regina Carter: Gone in an Air Phrase Danilo Prez, John Patitucci, Brian Blade children of light Miho Hazama and M_Unit “Detroit’s Piano Legacy Continues…” 2 Dafnis Prieto Cantar with Luciana Souza John Scofield Trio with Vicente Archer and Bill Stewart Melissa Aldana Quartet Isaiah Collier and the chosen ones Stefon Harris and Blackout Detroit Jazz Festival Global Connect International All-Stars Hurricane Trio with Chris Collins Sunday September 3 Karriem Riggins, “J Dilla Lives Forever” Kenny Garrett Set Jason Moran and the Harlem Hell Fighters/James Reese Europe and the Absence of Ruin Lizz Wright Johnny O’Neal and Sullivan Fortner, “Tribute to Detroit Piano Masters” Alexa Tarantino Quartet Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet The good vibes of Joel Ross “KHAMSIN” Veronique Swift Monday, September 4 Karriem Riggins, “Karriem and the Erratic Specialist” Louis Hayes Quintet Michael Weiss Trio, “A Tribute to Barry Harris” with Peter Washington and Lewis Nash Samara Joy Dafnis Prieto with the stars of the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Student All-Stars Allison Miller and Boom Tic Boom, “River Through Our Veins” Linda May Han Oh, “The Hours of Glass” Papo Vazquez Mighty Pirates Troubadours

